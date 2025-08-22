General Hospital recap (August 22, 2025): Nina schemes against Willow as Britt, Joss, and Molly face big surprises

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the August 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital, tensions run high across Port Charles as several storylines reach critical turning points. At The Five Poppies, Britt spies on Jason as he meets with Greta, while Joss makes a startling discovery in the gardens.

In the Quartermaine stables, Cody grows closer to Ava, only for Molly to stumble upon them in a compromising moment. Michael advises Molly to take a chance on love, despite her doubts.

At Bobbie’s, Carly confides in Jack about her fears and the grief she carries, leading to an emotional heart-to-heart.

At the hospital, Willow’s custody fight escalates as Nina and Ric plot against her, while Kristina refuses to support her in court, prompting Liz to step in and apply pressure.

Meanwhile, at Maxie’s, Laura comforts Lulu, encouraging her to be a guiding strength for her friend as she clings to hope.

The August 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital begins at The Five Poppies, where Britt notices Jason sitting in the gardens with Greta, a courier. Greta thanks “John” for suggesting they meet for dinner. Britt makes faces while spying on them, but is caught by Pascal.

When she explains that the courier is talking to Jason, Pascal reminds her that the WSB has infiltrated them and says he is reviewing the backgrounds of all the guests.

Elsewhere on the grounds, Vaughn and Joss search for Britt. Vaughn argues they are out of time, but Joss insists on one last sweep. She is stunned when she comes across Jason with Greta.

Outside Bobbie’s, Michael checks in with Molly about her feelings for Cody. Molly insists she needs to get over him, but Michael pushes her to take a chance, reminding her that Cody has proven himself responsible and supportive in the past.

He advises her to stop overthinking and simply spend time with Cody. Molly admits it has been a long time since she put herself out there.

Inside Bobbie’s, Carly has a broken garbage disposal, and Jack shows up to fix it. As he works, Brennan gets an urgent text from Colette and contacts Vaughn for an update.

Carly confides in Jack about Maxie’s medical crisis and recalls her family’s past heartbreak over BJ’s heart transplant.

She admits that losing Morgan gave her a new perspective and says nothing matters more than her children. Jack comforts her, promising she will never face that kind of loss again.

At the Quartermaine stables, Cody tells Ava that he is not a good man and admits he sought her out for reasons other than art or conversation.

Ava confesses she enjoyed how their connection made Ric jealous and says she prefers Cody’s company to Ric’s. Cody kisses her, unaware that Molly arrives just in time to see them together.

At the hospital, Ric encounters Liz and suggests dinner, but they soon notice Nina approaching Willow. Nina tells Willow she is there for Maxie’s family, but Willow firmly rejects her help.

Afterward, Ric advises Willow to seek a family member as a character witness in court.

Nina later orders Ric to make sure Willow stops seeing Drew. Meanwhile, Kristina visits Maxie and is approached by Willow to testify for her, but Kristina refuses, accusing Willow of being a terrible mother.

Liz then presses Kristina to show compassion, reminding her of past mistakes.

At Maxie’s, Laura visits Lulu and encourages her to stay strong for her friend. Lulu admits her fears but finds hope in her mother’s words.

The episode ends as Liz overhears Willow on the phone with Drew, Kristina replays her mistakes at home, and Pascal corners Joss with a gun. Meanwhile, Britt knocks on Jason’s door, gazing at him longingly.

