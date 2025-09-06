General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 8 to 12, 2025)

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025, reveal that things will get interesting for the residents of Port Charles, New York, and several plot points will unravel. According to the spoilers, the mystery surrounding who had shot Drew Cain Quartermaine will intensify, and the Port Charles Police Department will end up capturing the wrong suspect and arrest them by mistake.

Meanwhile, Cody Bell will send out a 911 emergency message, and Molly Lansing Davis will answer his call, and she will end up going over to the Quartermaine stables and realizing that Scout had gone missing from her camp. In addition to these developments, Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn will get caught in the middle of a dangerous and difficult situation at the Five Poppies Resort.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025

1) Drew Cain Quartermaine’s shooting mystery will get investigated, and the officers at the police department will arrest the wrong culprit

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that the residents of Port Charles will try to uncover the mystery of which one of Drew Cain Quartermaine’s enemies had pulled the trigger and shot him multiple times. Spoilers reveal that the law enforcement officers at the Port Charles Police Department will end up making a huge blunder and arrest the wrong culprit, and put them behind bars. They would handcuff the wrong culprit while the real criminal would find out about that and feel guilty about their freedom.

Spoilers reveal that the coming week’s episodes will have multiple clues about who the prospective criminal could be, and some arrest drama is sure to follow as well.

2) Molly Lansing Davis will answer Cody Bell’s 911 emergency call and also find out that Scout had gone missing from the camp

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital reveal that Cody Bell will continuously try to reach out to Molly Lansing Davis via text messages and phone calls, but they will go unanswered for a long time. Finally, Molly would answer her phone and realize that those had been 911 emergency messages. Spoilers reveal that she will end up going over to the Quartermaine stables, since Scout had also gone missing from the camp.

In the coming week’s episodes of the show, Cody would keep Scout safe and take very good care of her until she could be taken back home. Spoilers reveal that this would end up fixing a part of Cody’s recent dynamic with Molly. Meanwhile, Willow Tait and Alexis will also worry about Scout’s disappearance.

3) Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn will find themselves in the middle of a dangerous situation at the Five Poppies Resort

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that things will get out of control at the Five Poppies Resort, and Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn will find themselves in an extremely dangerous situation. Spoilers reveal that both of them worry that they might not be able to make it back home alive, but somebody will rescue them. In addition to that, Jason Morgan will also visit Josslyn and Vaughn after Brit Westbourne’s burner phone call.

Fans can watch the show on ABC Network and Hulu.


















