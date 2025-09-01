Gen V Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

Gen V release date and more

Amazon Prime has confirmed that Gen V will return to television screens this September. The show will premiere on September 17, 2025, after a wait of two long years.

Gen V is a spin-off of the sitcom The Boys that follows college-aged superheroes.

After the official release date, the trailer has made a buzz all over the internet as the show has introduced the new dean of Godolkin University, as Hamish Linklater. Not only that, the show also very well acknowledged the passing of the actor Chance Perdomo, who played the role of Andre Anderson in season 1.

Gen V is based on the themes of power, politics and corruption. Due to direct ties with the popular The Boys, season 1 gained a lot of attention.

The storyline is raw and full of many unexpected twists and turns. It has expanded the universe created by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. It revolves around how young and determined supes are trained not just for fame but also for real-world survival capabilities.

Prime Video synopsis of the show goes as:

"School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.”

Gen V Season 2- Release Date and Where to Watch



Gen V season 2 is all set to release on September 17, 2025 on Prime Video. The first three episodes will be released on the same day as the premiere, according to the weekly release schedule. The next episodes will be released every Wednesday until the show's conclusion, which is October 22, 2025.

Gen V Season 2 - Cast and Characters

Season 2 brings back all the cast members, including Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor / Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity are returning for season 2.

The new stars joining the show include Hamish Linklater, Ethan Slater, Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy.

As per the reports, the executives of the show have decided not to fill the role of Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson after his tragic death in 2024. Season 2 has been redesigned to honor him, with his character's father, Polarity, taking on a larger role.

Gen V Season 2 - Plot details/trailer breakdown

Gen V season 2 will pick up from season 4 of The Boys, where the Homelander applies martial law and Dean Cypher becomes the new dean. This season revolves around the themes of trauma, rebellion and loyalty.

Cameos from The Boys, like Starlight and Black Noir, are expected in this season. The trailer is gritty and suspenseful. It opens with Marie being welcomed back to the school.

At the end of The Boys season 4, Marie and her companions are welcomed by Cate off a bus and see the transformation of the world following Homelander's placement of Supes in high positions of authority.

Now, the campus is encircled by barricades that resemble prisons, and Godlokin separates humans and Supes. Jordan and Emma have joined Cate and Sam as Guardians of Godolkin, according to banners inside.

The end showcases a bloody rebellion, which is intriguing.



Gen V Season 2 premieres on September 17, 2025, only on Prime Video. Stay tuned!

