Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to reveal a new face of Westeros in January 2026

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see what Westeros looked like 100 years before Game of Thrones, as the release date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been delayed. Game of Thrones’ prequel series will now make its debut in January 2026.

Initially, no official premiere date or release window for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was announced. As per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery had said earlier that the series, the second Game of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon, would come out by the end of 2025.

Recently, at the 2025 Emmy Awards, HBO and HBO Max Content Chairman Casey Bloys spoke with reporters after the event. He opened up about his upcoming projects, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He did not reveal or set out an official date for its premiere. When asked about the same, he said,

I'm going to say January. How about that?

Fans can expect A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in early January 2026

The plot of the series is based on George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight. It follows Ser Duncan the Tall/ Dunk (played by Peter Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (played by Dexter Sol Ansell). The story ‘’takes place about 100 years before Game of Thrones and 100 years after the events of House of the Dragon.’’

The ensemble also includes Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion "Brightflame" Targaryen (a prince of the Targaryen dynasty and Egg's older brother), Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor "Breakspear" Targaryen (Egg's uncle), Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle (a Dornish puppeteer), Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon (a knight known as the "Laughing Storm’’), and Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen (Baelor's younger brother and Egg's father).

It will majorly focus on Dunk and Egg’s journey, where they meet several Targaryens when they head to compete in the tournament. HBO’s producers have hinted that the series could run for three seasons.

However, it has been confirmed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 will have six episodes.

House of the Dragon season 3 is speculated to be out in June 2026. This timeline would work really well. In January, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will give fans a deeper look into Westeros’ past, which will help them connect the dots with what’s coming in House of the Dragon season 3.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms all about?

The official synopsis of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reads:

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The show is written and produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. Other producers include Ryan Condal (co-creator and showrunner of House of the Dragon), Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw.

For Season 1, there will be six episodes. Sarah Adina Smith will direct three of them, and executive producer Owen Harris will direct the other three.