Gabby's Dollhouse season 11 recap: Everything to know before season 12 airs

Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix’s Gabby’s Dollhouse is a children’s show wherein the protagonist is a little girl called Gabby, who loves cats. Season 11 of the show premiered on February 17, 2025, and was filled with new and engaging activities.

The main overarching theme of the show focuses on Gabby receiving a delivery from the Meow Meow Mailbox and then shrinking to a smaller size to fit in her dollhouse.

She then proceeds to play and interact with all the cat-themed characters inside and build up storylines.

She is also seen doing a lot of creative arts and crafts. Almost every episode of the show also has a subtle moral plot to it, mainly focusing on themes of community, kindness, and care.

Season 11 of the show had six episodes, with most episodes getting surprise visits from the Kitty Fairy, which added to the element of joy, whimsy, and magic in the show.

Every episode had some sort of activity that would help children keep in touch with their creative side.

The new season of Gabby’s Dollhouse, season 12, is all set to air its episodes on Netflix’s streaming platform on November 17, 2025.

Details explored on season 11 of Gabby’s Dollhouse

Netflix’s Gabby’s Dollhouse is a delight for young viewers of the show. The main plot revolves around a teenage girl called Gabby, whose favorite way to spend her time is to be with cats.

The first three episodes of the show focused on Gabby meeting her friends and taking good care of all the kittens inside the dollhouse.

They all celebrate each of the new teeth that the kittens get, along with celebrating Kitty-tine’s Day, which is Gabby and her stuffed cat animal toy, Pandy’s, name for Valentine’s Day.

The first episode of season 11 of the show began with Gabby and Pandy shrinking themselves into smaller versions of each other so that they could get inside the dollhouse to check on the baby kittens, who were almost newborns.

They created a new room inside the dollhouse and named it the Kitty Care Ear, where they kept all of their kittens.

The babies were shown arriving one by one, and Gabby, Pandy, and their friend CatRat took extremely good care of all of them.

The babies who were too young to be potty trained needed their diapers to be changed frequently, and Pandy changed them with some help from MerCat.

The show added a few educational ideas as well, and Pandy was shown learning how to match shapes and colors together.

Gabby also took some of the kittens to the garden to play with the magical Kitty Fairy, and Kitty created a wall of flowers for the kittens.

The episode ended with Gabby singing a catchy lullaby for the kittens.

The second episode showed Gabby receiving a parcel from the Meow Meow Mailbox, and it was an embellished tooth-themed box with a photo album inside.

She and the Gabby cats celebrated one of the baby kittens, called Benny, getting his first tooth.

In the third episode, Gabby received an invitation to attend Kitty-tine’s Day party inside the dollhouse, and they all made crafts together.

The fourth episode of the show was an emotional one with a baby cat called Googie arriving at Gabby to find its way back to its mother and succeeding.

The fourth and fifth episodes of Gabby’s Dollhouse focused on the importance of family, and everyone made songs together.

Stay tuned for more updates.