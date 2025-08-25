From Ryan Garcia to Rusev: Wrestling community reacts to Raja Jackson's brutal attack on Syko Stu

Syko Stu (above) was allegedly beated up by Raja Jackson on Saturday, (Photo via Facebook/SykoStu)

Pro wrestler Syko Stu was allegedly assaulted by Raja Jackson, Rampage Jackson's son, during a match on Saturday (August 23) at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, many well-known named from the wrestling community have reacted to the tragic incident that reportedly left Stu with some serious injuries.

From Ryan Garcia to Rusev, many reacted to the incident that transpired over the weekend. Bulgarian professional wrestler Rusev took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, August 24, and described Stu as an "amazing guy". According to Rusev, both of them had trained together in the past. He continued,

"I've known and trained with @SykoStu for 15 years. He is a former US Army veteran and amazing guy. There are no excuses for what happened in that ring. Praying for strong Kick out."

This tweet amassed more than a million views as well as over 26K likes since it was posted online. Sean Ross Sapp, the managing director of Fightful.com, reacted to the incident and wrote on X,

"Whatever this is, it's insane. Either Raja assaulted and nearly killed someone, either it's fake and he's way too unsafe to be doing it, but either way security was a failure here."

Sapp even reposted a clip capturing the fight between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu. Pro wrestling podcaster JDfromNY believed that Jackson deserved jail time for his actions. In his tweet posted on August 24, the podcaster described Raja's actions as "attempted murder."

"What Raja Jackson did was attempted murder. And everyone just stood there watching it until it could have been too late. He belongs in prison with the rest of the sub humans who don’t deserve this life."

Ryan Garcia was also one of the many people criticizing Raja Jackson for beating up Stu. On Sunday, Garcia took to X, and wrote,

"This is probably the worst thing I’ve watched in a minute, what was bro thinking like seriously????"

Syko Stu's brother breaks silence on the incident

Amid the multiple reactions that surfaced on social media platforms regarding the incident surrounding Syko Stu, an important reaction appeared to have come from Stu's brother. According to reports by The Times Of India, Stu's brother Andrew Smith took to Facebook to share an update on the tragic incident.

In the viral Facebook post, Andrew seemingly wrote,

"Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu. Please continue to keep him in your prayers. He’s currently stable but in critical care. At this time we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support..."

Andrew further confirmed that neither him nor his family had launched any GoFundMe page to raise funds for Stu. He clarified that any such funding pages were not associated to the injured pro wrestler. Andrew's statement reportedly surfaced after the video capturing the viral fight made it to social media platforms.

Rampage Jackson, Raja's dad, further reacted to the incident and seemingly condemned his son's actions. In a post surfacing on Sunday, Rampage Jackson spoke about the incident and wrote,

"Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring..."

Rampage further blamed bad judgement for whatever transpired during the match. In the end, he expressed concern about both his son and Stu. He also stated that he hoped Syko Stu made a speedy recovery. Rampage Jackson went about issuing an apology on behalf of his son to netizens and Kick as well. For the unversed, the fight was livestreamed on Kick.

LAPD were called at the event on Saturday

The chain of events became so severe on Saturday that LAPD had to be called following the alleged attack on Syko Stu. On Sunday, the law enforcement officials confirmed to TMZ that they were called at the event and had eventually launched an investigation as well.

According to reports by Complex, while the injuries landed Syko in the hospital, a source revealed on Saturday that he was doing better. A source close to the event even confirmed to TMZ that they would "guarantee" that Raja Jackson was prevented from participating at any KnokX Pro wrestling match in the future.

A fellow wrestler, Douglas Malo, attempted to intervene and reported tried to get Raja off Syko. However, according to Complex, Malo claimed that Raja tried to fight him as well in the process. Malo additionally stated,

"I ran into the ring to try and get Raja off Syko, but Raja tried to fight me too … going after me with a double leg attack."

Despite reactions from so many people in the wrestling community, no statement has been issued by Raja Jackson as of now.

