Freddie Powell downplays ‘heartthrob’ label and shares what he seeks in a partner ahead of Perfect Match season 3

Freddie Powell from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK star Freddie Powell spoke to People magazine in July 2025 about the attention he has received since appearing on the show and his upcoming appearance on Perfect Match season 3.

The interview took place during Netflix’s Summer Break event at the Santa Monica Pier on July 17, where Powell addressed being called a “heartthrob” by fans.

He said he found the label flattering but “a little bit embarrassing,” adding,

“I have no idea what my appeal is because I’m just me.”

Powell first appeared on Love Is Blind: UK season 1, where he got engaged to Catherine Richards after forming a connection in the pods.

However, the couple ended their relationship at the altar and later said at the reunion that they were better as friends.

As he got ready to join Perfect Match season 3, which premiered on August 1, Powell said he wants to find someone he can connect with on a deeper level and called his ideal partner a “twin flame.”

He explained that shared interests are not necessary, but understanding, respect, and compatibility matter most to him in a long-term relationship.

Perfect Match star Freddie addresses his ‘heartthrob’ image

During the People interview, Powell said that while being called a heartthrob is “a very nice compliment,” it is not something he sought out.

“I’m grateful, obviously… it’s a little bit embarrassing, do you know what I mean?” he shared.

He added that he tries to be mindful of what he says and does both on and off camera, noting,

“It’s not just for TV… it’s just my life.”

Powell expressed that he doesn't act a certain way to intentionally get attention. He explained that he is openly communicative and tries to remain careful in what he does, but didn't know what made people find him attractive.

He said that this kind of attention sometimes seems like a lot, but that he sees it a mark of the people that connected him the first time they watched him on reality TV.

At the Netflix Summer Break event, Powell also talked about going from Love Is Blind: UK to Perfect Match where he will meet and date other Netflix reality stars in a competitive dating format.

He discussed how the new format will be a different kind of challenge, and it was something that he is ready and willing to take on.

Freddie shares what he is looking for in Perfect Match season 3

Looking ahead to his Perfect Match appearance, Powell said his priority is finding a partner he can “connect with on a deeper level.”

He described his ideal relationship as one where both people understand each other’s personalities and contributions.

“We don’t have to be the same person,” he explained, “but just somebody that I can vibe with… and understands me as a person and what I can offer.”

Powell said that having the same values matters more to him than having the same hobbies. He explained that shared interests are not necessary, but mutual respect and compatibility are important.

He described his ideal partner as a “twin flame,” meaning someone with whom he can have a natural, two-way bond that feels both easy and meaningful.

His past engagement to Catherine Richards on Love Is Blind: UK did not end in marriage, but he considers the experience helpful in shaping how he approaches dating now.

As he prepares to enter the Perfect Match villa, he said he is open to the process, wants to form real connections, and hopes it could lead to a lasting relationship beyond the show.

