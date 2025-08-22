Foundation Season 3 Episode 7: What happened to The Mule after Indbur’s death?

Foundation season 3 © Apple TV+

Foundation season 3 episode 7, which came out on Apple TV+ on August 22, 2025, goes deeper into what happened after the Mule beat New Terminus and Indbur died. The episode looks at how the Mule becomes powerful while those around him have trouble keeping things in order.

The story of Foundation has always been about power, control, and how politics and science fiction mix. In Episode 7, "The Mule," Gaal and Demerzel keep playing their strategic game against the Mule. The episode's main focus is the Mule's ongoing rampage and his new control over New Terminus, which he got by manipulating Indbur and others.

The Mule strengthens his hold on New Terminus after Indbur dies, turning the planet into a chaotic war zone and making it clear that he is in charge of everyone who gets in his way.

The Mule's domination of New Terminus in Foundation season 3 episode 7

The Mule's forces still hold New Terminus after Indbur's death, which makes things even worse. Pritcher, who is stuck in his cell, begs to be let out in a desperate attempt to stop the mind-controlled civil war on New Terminus.

Seph, on the other hand, ignores his pleas and follows Indbur's orders, leaving Pritcher to rot. The Mule, who is already in charge, starts making everyone who works for him kneel.

Indbur, who used to be strong and rebellious, is no longer around. Instead, the Mule has a tight grip on everything. The planet becomes a hotbed of conflict as soon as the Mule sets foot on New Terminus, and there is no room for resistance.

The first thing the Mule does is get the gift that Indbur promised him. This takes him straight to the stratosphere of New Terminus, where Pritcher is being held. There, a deadly fight is about to happen that will show how far the Mule is willing to go to keep his power.

Pritcher first tries to kill the Mule with his Mentalic powers, but his plan fails when the gun gets stuck. Pritcher tries to get away by flying away, but the Mule's anger doesn't stop.

Tragic fate of Indbur and the turning point for the Mule

In Foundation season 3 episode 7, Indbur's death is a shocking moment. Indbur, who had been a strong opponent of the Mule's rise until now, is forced to kill himself at the Mule's command.

After the Mule makes Indbur watch the death of his loyal guards and face his own failure, he makes the ultimate sacrifice.

The Mule grins evilly as Indbur drowns himself in a big glass jug of water. The picture of Indbur's death is a reminder of how cruel and uncaring the Mule is becoming as he spreads his rule across the galaxy, killing any sign of resistance.

The Mule has reached a major turning point with the death of Indbur. The Mule becomes a more dangerous person without the limits set by his former ally. He shows his violent tendencies and his desire for power that can't be stopped.

He keeps messing with the people in New Terminus, taunting them and enjoying their pain, while also demanding answers from Seph and others about where Pritcher is.

This event makes the Mule the new ruler of New Terminus and the areas around it, which makes his position in the empire he wants to control even stronger.

The desperation of Toran and Bayta’s kidnapping

As the Mule tightens his grip on New Terminus, Toran, who had been carrying Bayta's body the whole time, tries to get away from the chaos. Even though the odds are stacked against him, Toran carries Bayta anyway, which shows what kind of person he really is.

But his journey takes a sad turn when he runs into his uncle Randu, who looks like the Mule has "turned him to the dark side."

Toran tries to fight back, but it's no use because he knows that staying alive is more important than fighting the inevitable. Toran gets on an escape pod in a last-ditch effort to save himself, but one of the rivets blows up and goes through Randu's skull, sealing his uncle's fate.

This sad moment makes the episode even more emotional and shows how much the characters have to lose.

Toran's escape is only a short break from the Mule's control, which means that Bayta is still in danger of being kidnapped by the Mule's forces.

This is the start of Toran's journey to save his wife one day, which adds another layer of personal motivation to his character's story.

In the present day, as the Mule faces Digital Seldon's hologram, he stops to think about the horrible things that happened to him as a child and how he wants to get back at the Foundation.

The Mule's personal history is linked to his desire to be in charge, which helps us understand what drives him and how much he is driven by trauma from the past.

As the Mule makes fun of Seldon, it's clear that his rise to power isn't just about politics; it's also about getting back at the people who hurt his family.

Foundation season 3 episode 7 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

