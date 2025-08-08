Foundation Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and What to Expect?

A scene from Foundation season 3 (Image via YouTube/@Apple Tv+)

Foundation Season 3 is the latest installment of the Apple TV+ series created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, based on a series of science fiction novels of the same name written by Isaac Asimov. The season premiered on Friday, July 11, 2025, with new episodes slated to air every week on the same day on the platform through September 12, 2025. Foundation Season 3 Episode 6 is scheduled to air on Friday, August 15, 2025.

The story in Foundation Season 3 takes place 152 years after the events of Season 2, when the Cleonic Empire has considerably weakened, and the order of the Foundation has been well-established throughout the galaxy. A new cosmic threat emerges in the form of Mule, a brutal and eccentric warlord with both the power of the military and psychic manipulation abilities. As the stage for the Third Seldon Crisis is set, they form an uneasy alliance to face the new threat as one.

Similar to the previous seasons, Foundation Season 3 also comprises 10 episodes, each with a runtime of 45 to 69 minutes. The series has been well received by both critics and the general audience, with their scores on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes standing at 89% and 74%, respectively.

What to Expect Foundation Season 3 Episode 6

Worlds made to be seen.#Foundation Season 3 premieres this Friday. pic.twitter.com/PW17PiQp4s — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 9, 2025

The upcoming sixth episode of Foundation Season 3 promises to examine the fallout from recent galaxy-altering events, such as the annihilation of Kalgan. Gaal Dornick, who is known to be formulating a plan to destroy the Mule, may further expand to include the council's probable takeover of the Imperium.

The fate of Brother Dawn may also be revealed in the upcoming episode, as he was last seen being expelled from an exploding airlock after a run-in with Councillor Vynod Tarisk. His fellow clone, Day, made a single, brief appearance in the previous episode. This suggests that the next episode may pay greater attention to his journey to find Song, as he navigates the Mycogen district.

Day has been able to stop Demerzel from tracing him, and she appears to be less interested in doing so at present. Instead, Demerzel is concentrating her efforts to search for Dawn on Gaal's ship. An interesting encounter between a representative of the Empire's past and the Foundation's future is set up by her unexpected run-in with Dornick.

Where to Watch Foundation Season 3 Episode 6

Foundation Season 3 Episode 6 is scheduled to air on Friday, August 15, 2025, only on Apple TV+. In accordance with the platform's release schedule, it will drop precisely at 12:00 a.m. ET or 9:00 p.m. PT the night before.

Viewers must have an active membership on Apple TV+, which provides a single, ad-free streaming tier for $9.99 per month. New users can take advantage of a free, limited trial period while setting up a new account on a compatible device. Apple also provides a yearly billed subscription pack of $99.99.

Apple TV+ service is part of Apple One bundles, which are priced at $19.95/month for Individual, $25.95/month for Family, and $37.95/month for Premier tier users. The Premier tier includes Apple Music, iCloud+, Apple Arcade, as well as Apple News+ and Fitness+, all of which can be shared by up to six people.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

