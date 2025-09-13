FBI probes whether Tyler Robinson’s relationship influenced the motive in the Charlie Kirk assassination

Charlie Kirk, right-wing activist and founder and executive director of Turning Point USA (Image via Getty)

Times Now reported on September 14, 2025, that the FBI is looking into the personal relationship of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old charged with killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Robinson is accused of shooting Kirk on September 10, 2025, during a public event at Utah Valley University. Charlie Kirk, 31, was declared dead at the scene. The case drew wide attention because Kirk was known for his strong opinions on gender identity and LGBTQ+ issues.

As reported by Axios and later by Times Now, investigators are now looking at Robinson’s partner, Lance Twiggs.

Officials said Twiggs is a male transitioning to female and confirmed that Twiggs lived with Robinson in St. George, Utah. The FBI believes they were in a romantic relationship.

Authorities are checking if Robinson’s anger toward Kirk’s public comments on transgender issues may have been a reason for the shooting.

This focus adds a new angle to the investigation, which was already looking at Robinson’s background, beliefs, and online activities.

Law enforcement has said that a political motive is still possible, but more proof is needed before they can confirm it.

Investigators focus on the partner’s role in shaping Robinson’s views regarding Charlie Kirk's incident

Six sources familiar with the case told Axios that the FBI is carefully examining the role of Robinson’s relationship in the shooting.

“The car is central to understanding the timeline,” one FBI spokesperson said earlier about evidence seized, but now attention has shifted toward Robinson’s personal life.

The bureau is reviewing communications and interactions between Robinson and Twiggs to assess whether shared frustrations over Kirk’s views on transgender rights contributed to the motive.

Robinson and Twiggs shared an apartment in St. George, Utah. Officials confirmed Twiggs was transitioning and noted,

“The FBI strongly believes the two were in a romantic relationship.”

This detail is important because Kirk, as a conservative activist, often spoke against policies supporting transgender rights.

Investigators are checking if these speeches directly influenced Robinson’s thinking.

The FBI has not shared final results yet, but sources said Robinson’s online messages might give answers. Officials are also reviewing whether Robinson showed anger in private talks about Kirk’s activism.

The motive is still unclear, but law enforcement is looking at both political and personal reasons to understand what led to the attack.

Broader implications and ongoing national debate

The case has reopened national conversations on political violence, LGBTQ+ issues, and the influence of personal relationships in shaping ideological decisions.

On September 12, 2025, Utah Governor Spencer Cox publicly thanked Robinson’s family for cooperating with authorities during the arrest. He noted,

“This is a tragedy for Utah and for the country.”

Meanwhile, Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, addressed supporters, vowing that she would continue her husband’s work. “I will never let your voice be silenced,” she said during a statement released on September 13.

Her comments highlighted how the assassination is being seen not only as a personal loss but also as a moment that may influence conservative politics going forward.

FBI officials remain cautious. They stressed that determining motive will take time and depend on evidence from seized belongings, including Robinson’s electronics.

“We are still analyzing communications,” an investigator noted, pointing to Discord chats that may show discussions of the rifle later found near the campus.

For now, the focus is on how personal life and political ideology intersect in this case. The outcome of the investigation could shape how future incidents of political violence are understood in the U.S.



