Expedition X season 10 premiere recap : Josh Gates and Heather Amaro confront haunting secrets at Ireland’s Spike Island

Television producer, author, and actor Josh Gates (Image via Getty)

Expedition X returned for season 10 on Discovery Channel on August 20 at 9 pm. The show, led by Josh Gates, followed new cases of strange events and paranormal claims around the world.

The season opened with a two-part story filmed at Spike Island in Ireland. The site was once one of the country’s toughest prisons and was later known for stories of ghosts and hauntings.

Gates worked with paranormal researcher Heather Amaro to look into the reports. In the first episode, they used a Ouija board inside one of the old prison cells.

Both placed their hands on the planchette and asked if someone was in the room. At first, the answer was unclear, but then they believed the board gave a “yes.”

When they asked if the spirit was the face seen earlier in the window, the board spelled out “no.” Instead, the responses pointed to one of four prisoners once kept in that room in Expedition X.

At another point, the board spelled “run,” followed by a noise in the room that startled both investigators.

The season opener set up the rest of the episodes, which moved on to other famous sites linked to strange and unexplained stories.

Expedition X and the Ouija board at Spike Island

In the Expedition X premiere, Gates and Amaro used what the show called a “classic piece of equipment used to contact those beyond the grave, a Ouija board.”

They sat in a room once used as a prison cell, where people had reported ghost sightings and other unexplained events.

They began by asking if anyone was present. The planchette moved, and both Gates and Amaro said they were not the ones pushing it. “Both swear they aren’t pushing it,” the narration explained.

When Gates asked if the spirit was the face they saw at the window earlier, the board spelled “no.” It then gave signs that one of the four prisoners once locked in that room was present instead.

The questions went further, and the board appeared to confirm that the spirit had also used a board in the past while inside the prison.

The exchange ended when the word “run” was spelled out. A sudden noise followed in the same room, which made both investigators jump.

Expedition X season 10 explored Spike Island and beyond

Spike Island, called “Ireland’s Alcatraz,” was the main setting of the two-part start to Expedition X season 10. The prison once held large numbers of inmates under very hard conditions.

Over time, it gained a reputation as one of the most haunted places in Ireland. In the show, Gates and Amaro walked through its cells and tunnels to see if the reports of spirits and strange activity could be recorded.

The Ouija board session became the focus of the premiere, but the investigation also covered the stories of former guards, prisoners, and visitors.

The description said that it was once viewed as Ireland’s most brutal prison, it’s now known for the many stories of paranormal activity going on within its walls,

After Spike Island, the season moved to other sites. Gates, Amaro, and scientist Phil Torres went to the house that inspired The Conjuring.

They also traveled to Massachusetts to study the Bridgewater Triangle, a place linked to UFO sightings and claims of Bigfoot.

Another trip took them to Spain, where they looked into reports of “soul-stealing zombies.” One episode also focused on Bangor, Maine, the home of author Stephen King.

The season followed the same format as past years. The team used cameras, recorders, and scientific tools while also collecting stories and local history.

Each episode combined the known past of the location with the accounts of people who believed they had seen or heard something unusual.

Stay tuned for more updates.