Disney greenlights Camp Rock 3 with Jonas Brothers and Demi Lavato as filming gets underway

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, and Kevin Jonas perform onstage during the Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown tour kick off at Met Life Stadium on August 10, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The excitement surrounding Camp Rock 3 is officially real, as Disney has confirmed the beloved franchise’s return to both Disney+ and Disney Channel. More than 15 years later, Disney is reviving the magic with a new generation of campers, while also bringing back familiar faces that longtime fans know and love.

The film reunites the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, who will reprise their roles while also serving as executive producers. Filming began this week in Vancouver, sparking renewed interest in one of Disney’s most iconic original movie series.

Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato return in Camp Rock 3

As per the official press release by Disney Branded Television on September 17, 2025, Camp Rock 3 has been greenlit, with production already underway. Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas will return as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray, while Demi Lovato reprises her role as Mitchie Torres. Beyond acting, all four stars will also take on executive producer roles, ensuring that their vision and legacy are carried into this next chapter.

The plot kicks off when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour. The band heads back to Camp Rock to find fresh talent, setting up a story filled with competition, drama, and music.

New cast members include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie, and Ava Jean as Madison. Maria Canals-Barrera will return as Mitchie’s mom, Connie, while Sherry Cola joins the cast as Lark.

According to Disney, Camp Rock 3 will capture the energy of the originals while updating the story for today’s audiences. With music, friendships, and romance at the heart of the film, fans can expect a modern twist on the formula that made the series so successful in the first place.

The Camp Rock franchise and what we know about the upcoming film

The first Camp Rock premiered in 2008 and became an instant hit. The story followed Mitchie Torres (Demi Lovato), a young singer who hides her identity as a camp kitchen worker while secretly dreaming of the spotlight. The Jonas Brothers were a part of the band called Connect 3, with Joe’s character Shane searching for a musical partner that would change their career.

The original was watched by nearly 9 million viewers on its premiere night, making it one of the highest-rated Disney Channel Original Movies of all time.

The sequel, titled Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, arrived in 2010, bringing back the characters from the first film. This, too, featured original songs, dance performances, and lessons about friendship, confidence, and staying true to yourself. The first two movies remain among the top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of all time.

The new film, titled Camp Rock 3, will be directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye. It also involves producer Tim Federle of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, while the choreography for the musical numbers comes from Jamal Sims, ensuring dynamic performances. The combination of nostalgic stars, new talent, and modern storytelling positions this sequel as both a celebration of the past and an introduction for a new audience.

Camp Rock 3 is more than a sequel; it is a revival of a franchise that shaped a generation. With the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato returning both in front of and behind the camera, Disney is blending nostalgia with fresh energy. The new cast of rising stars promises to bring diversity and new stories to the iconic camp setting, while the music and performances will keep fans singing along.

For longtime fans, this is a long-awaited reunion. For new viewers, it’s the perfect chance to experience the magic of Camp Rock for the first time. Either way, Camp Rock 3 is ready to make its mark.