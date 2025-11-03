Landman season 2: Release date, cast, plot and where to watch

Landman season 2 returns to Paramount+ on Sunday, November 16, 2025, with a weekly rollout and a 10-episode run that targets a mid-January finish. The drop time aligns with the platform’s standard window at 3:00 a.m. ET, which drives localized releases worldwide the same day in most regions. The new season follows Tommy Norris shifting from field fixer to corporate operator after the power vacuum left by Monty Miller’s death, while Cami Miller consolidates control at M-Tex, and Galino’s network applies pressure.

Expect returning leads Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Andy Garcia, along with Sam Elliott’s series arrival as Tommy’s father. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 3, 2025, Billy Bob Thornton stated,

“Now that the audience knows all the characters, Taylor was able to really dive into the relationships more....Last season, we had to explain what this business was all about and who the people are. This season, he was able to really focus in the first few episodes on the family dynamic and the business dynamic.”

Landman season 2 release date and worldwide drop times

Premiere: Sunday, November 16, 2025, on Paramount+. Standard drop time: 3:00 a.m. ET. Episode count: 10, weekly. Estimated finale window: mid-January 2026. For quick reference, here is the table in global time zones.

Region Local date Local time Eastern Time USA Sunday Nov 16, 2025 3:00 a.m. ET Pacific Time USA Sunday Nov 16, 2025 12:00 a.m. PT United Kingdom Sunday Nov 16, 2025 8:00 a.m. GMT Central Europe Sunday Nov 16, 2025 9:00 a.m. CET India Sunday Nov 16, 2025 1:30 p.m. IST Australia East Sunday Nov 16, 2025 7:00 p.m. AEDT

Where to watch Landman season 2 and plan prices?

In the United States, viewers can watch the show on Paramount+. Plans are Essential at $7.99 per month and Premium at $12.99 per month. Annual options are available.

Canada, stream on Paramount+ Canada. The ad-supported tier launched at 6.99 CAD per month, with a Standard plan commonly listed at 10.99 CAD per month.

United Kingdom and Ireland, stream on Paramount+. Recent market updates list tiers at 4.99 GBP for Basic with ads and 6.99 to 7.99 GBP for ad-free, with a Premium option in some territories. Always verify at sign-up, as rollouts can vary.

In Australia, the show can be streamed on Paramount+. Public plan pages list Basic with ads at 6.99 AUD per month, Standard near 9.99 to 10.99 AUD per month, and Premium at 13.99 AUD per month, with discounted annuals.

India, Landman season 2 is slated to stream on JioHotstar starting Monday, November 17, 2025, one day after the U.S. premiere on Paramount+. JioCinema has premium plans widely reported at 29 INR per month for basic single-device streaming, plus an annual option. Viewers should check the app for live pricing.

Landman season 2 cast

Returning

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Andy Garcia as Galino

Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, Colm Feore

New or expanded in season 2

Sam Elliott as Tommy’s father, T. L. “Pop” Norris, featured throughout the season

Landman season 2 production details and plot

Landman season 2 is created and executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan. The series adapts Texas Monthly’s Boomtown podcast by Christian Wallace, with a focus on the modern oil boom and its economic, family, and criminal pressures. Season 1 ended with the sudden death of M-Tex chief Monty Miller and a shift in power toward Cami Miller, which compels Tommy Norris to manage deals and threats at an executive level.

The new episodes extend from corporate boardrooms into legal and criminal exposure, while Tommy’s family dynamics, including the father-son axis, become a core driver of conflict. As per Variety report dated January 12, 2025, co-creator Christian Wallace remarked:

“But when you take one major player off the board, it opens up opportunities for other players — and I think that’s all I’m at liberty to say at this point.”

That shift underlines where Landman season 2 is headed, with Cami’s consolidation and Galino’s network shaping the risk map. For tone and pacing, cast messaging frames an initial build that accelerates as power moves sharpen. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 3, 2025, Billy Bob Thornton stated:

But this one really ramps up as it goes on, and there's more and more intensity.

Stay tuned for more updates.