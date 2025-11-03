Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla -0.0 confirmed as a sequel to Toho's monster saga

Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Toho Co., Ltd.

Toho announced Godzilla Minus Zero during the annual Godzilla Fest in Tokyo. The event marks Godzilla Day, celebrating the debut of the monster in 1954. This film is a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One released in 2023, which became a global phenomenon. Director Takashi Yamazaki will return in multiple roles of writer, director, and VFX supervisor. The visual effects will again be handled by Shirogumi.

Toho gave an official confirmation via X on November 3, 2025.

Minus One grossed fifty-six million in North America, making it the highest-grossing Japanese-language live-action film. In Japan, it earned seven billion dollars, the top total for any live-action Godzilla movie.

In 2024, it won Best Visual Effects at the Oscars. The first win for the Godzilla franchise and the first for any Japanese film in that category. This was achieved on a modest budget of fifteen million dollars, showcasing novel effects achieved through lean storytelling.

Toho greenlights Godzilla Minus Zero: Yamazaki returns with the same team

Takashi Yamazaki was central to Minus One's success. He wrote the script, directed the film, and supervised the visual effects, drawing on his decades of experience in VFX. Prior to Godzilla, Yamazaki directed films such as the Always Sunset on Third Street trilogy, which invoked nostalgia while employing technical excellence. He also contributed VFX to projects like Stand by Me Doraemon and Space Battleship Yamato.

Shirogumi returns for visual effects known for practical CGI hybrids that won the Oscar. Production involves Toho Studios and Robot Communications, with Toho Co. Ltd. handling production and worldwide distribution. This continuity ensures the sequel builds directly on the first film's strengths.

The story of Minus One centres on Koichi Shikishima, played by Ryunosuke Kamiki, a Japanese kamikaze pilot who abandons his duty. Shikishima meets Godzilla on Odo Island. Now burdened by guilt and PTSD, he returns to post-war Tokyo in 1947. There, he begins to forge connections with Noriko Oishi and a cadre of veterans.

The supporting cast includes Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki. It was revealed that Noriko has black vein-like marks on her neck, indicating possible regeneration or the effects after being exposed to Godzilla's radiation, leaving a huge cliffhanger for the next film.

Godzilla Minus Zero: What we know about the sequel

Details on Godzilla Minus Zero remain limited. No plot summary or release date has been revealed. The title stylised as Godzilla -0.0 in some announcements, implies a "reset" or deeper dive into origins, possibly exploring events before or immediately after Minus One. Fans widely expect Shikishima and Noriko to reprise their roles, given the cliffhanger. Toho first teased a new Godzilla project almost exactly one year before the announcement, building anticipation.

The official teaser logo features a G against a minus sign with two circles, indicating Godzilla's emergence. This has sparked discussions on social media with theories ranging from a prequel to Shikishima's island encounter to a post-credits escalation where Noriko's condition ties into a larger threat.

As the fifth entry in Toho's Reiwa era beginning with Shin Godzilla of 2016, it is also the fourth entry in an animated trilogy. Minus One used Godzilla as an evocative symbol of postwar trauma with a nuclear allegory referencing the original 1954 film. Minus Zero will move forward with this idea by fusing historical gravitas with kaiju action.

