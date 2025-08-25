Did Syko Stu smash a beer can on Raja Jackson's head before viral attack? Video explained

Raja Jackson and Syko Stu (Photo: X/@DailyLoud, @RandomTheGuy_)

Raja Jackson, the son of UFC fighter Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, was recently attacked wrestler Syko Stu on livestream. The incident took place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, during KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy's Knox Experience show in Los Angeles, California.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains graphic references to an assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Videos circulating online show Raja interrupting a fight by lifting Stu overhead before slamming him. He then repeatedly threw punches at the wrestler. The incident left Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, unconscious, and he had to be rushed to the hospital. The assault was livestreamed on Jackson's Kick account.

Notably, Jackson's livestream showed Smith had smashed a beer can on his head prior to the event. It remains unclear if the can was a fake one and part of an act.

Raja Jackson was initially set to be a part of a multi-team tag match involving Syko Smith but went off script

The livestream showed that Raja Jackson was present backstage prior to the show. Syko Stu can be seen approaching him, while in character, and getting into an argument with Raja. At one point the wester questioned:

"You don't know me?"

When Raja replied in the negative, Stu proceeded to smash a beer can on his head. Notably, it remains unclear whether this was part of a planned storyline.

As tensions escalate, those around them try to separate the pair, with one telling Smith that Jackson was "not a worker" (not a wrestler). Smith then attempted to apologize to Jackson after KnokX trainer Reno Anoa'i explained he (Stu) always thought they were "working" and that the situation was part of the "storyline."

The apology is seemingly accepted, with Raja Jackson agreeing to be part of the match.

They can be seen shaking hands multiple times, and Jackson is taken to the audience area, where he watches the show from the front row.

As the matches proceeded, Raja Jackson read comments from his livestream. He seemed to get increasingly agitated, at one point telling his viewers:

"I'm not playing no games."

Talking to the camera, he explained that he was set to be a part of a multi-team tag match involving Syko Stu. However, he continued:

"They told me to hit him and just leave, someone will pull me off of him and we'll leave. I'm telling you I'm gonna hit him as many times as I can, watch."

According to USA Today, the match began an hour after the backstage altercation. Per the outlet, Raja Jackson entered the ring on his cue (Stu hitting a spear on his opponent) as Smith had his back turned.

Raja then picked him up and slammed him to the mat. He then proceeded to mount him and land about twenty punches before he was separated.

Syko Smith could be seen lying unconscious and bloody. Meanwhile, Jackson was escorted out of the venue by security and multiple wrestlers, but not before he went on an expletive-filled rant.

KnokX Pro Wrestling took to their Facebook to release a statement on Sunday, criticizing Raja Jackson. Calling it "heinous," the message continued:

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred."

The organization noted that Syko Stu's well-being remained their priority.

In an interview with USA Today, wrestler Douglas Malo revealed Stu was awake and talking. He added that the latter had broken bones in his face and lost some teeth. Smith was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, too, condemned his son's actions in an X post. Immediately after the attack, there were rumors of Stu's death.

Clarifying that the wrestler was "awake and stable," he admitted that the incident was "a work that went wrong." He noted that it was "bad judgement" on Raja Jackson's part, stating:

"Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!"

He apologized for the debacle, adding that his main concern was Smith's recovery.