Did South Park air a parody video of Charlie Kirk? Comedy Central pulls episode after backlash following the activist’s death

Charlie Kirk responded to the parody sequence a day after the South Park episode aired (Image via Getty)

The Comedy Central show South Park is currently trending after Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025. Notably, the second episode of the popular animated sitcom is grabbing attention on social media due to a parody video where a certain sequence refers to the late political activist.

Titled Got A Nut, it is included in the 27th season of the show and aired last month. Six more episodes are yet to be released, and Comedy Central has now decided to pull the rerun of Got A Nut, as per AZ Central.

The outlet stated that the episode has a scene where Eric Cartman can be spotted imitating Charlie Kirk in a podcast while speaking to people on a call.

Although the episode won’t air on Comedy Central for now, viewers can still access it on Paramount+.

The channel’s decision emerged from the criticism resulting due to the parody scene, with people demanding for a cancellation of the show.

The video of the parody sequence is also going viral on social media, where Cartman can be heard saying on the microphone:

“I’m sick of people stealing my stick. If anyone around here is going to be a master debater, it’s me. So let’s go. Who wants to debate the master debater? Let’s go. You right there.”

A random individual from the audience comes to speak on another microphone, and she refers to Eric’s haircut by describing it as the “stupidest” one she has ever seen.

Cartman tells the person that she is wrong and continues:

“Leviticus 317 says it shall be perpetual statue for your generation throughout all your dwellings. So you can shut up baby. You just hate America. You love abortions.”

Charlie Kirk had already responded to the parody in the South Park episode

Got A Nut was originally released on August 6, 2025, and the media personality shared his opinion on the parody in an episode of his self-titled show, which aired on YouTube the following day.

Charlie Kirk initially claimed that South Park has been “nasty” towards conservatives and Donald Trump.

However, he also stated that the series has a lot of cultural power as it is popular among the audience. He then referred to Eric Cartman’s sequence by saying:

“I personally think a lot of it was hilarious towards me. I think I gotta be honest. So it was very funny and I don’t think we should have too thin of skin.”

He continued praising the sequence by saying that he was satisfied to see that his open-air debates at different colleges were getting a lot of attention on prime time on Comedy Central.

Kirk addressed a scene where Eric speaks about Jeremiah 1:5 and said:

“The verse is right…Jeremiah 1:5: ‘Before I formed you in the womb. I knew you before you were born. I consecrated to you. I appointed you to be a prophet to the nations.’ It’s like they got the verse right. Oh, my goodness. They know my stuff. I’ve kind of been known for saying the Civil Rights Act was a mistake, and they just push it a little bit more.”

According to ABC News, Charlie gained recognition for establishing Turning Point USA.

As an author, he was known for his books like Right Wing Revolution: How to Beat the Woke and Save the West.