Dexter: Resurrection Episode 9 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch and more

Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 is set to premiere in the United States on Friday, August 29, 2025, on Paramount+. The upcoming episode, titled Touched by an Ángel, is written by Scott Reynolds and directed by Marcos Siega. The series is a sequel to the original Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, and continues the story of the serial killer Dexter Morgan after he survives his apparent death.

In the previous episode, Dexter is forced to resort to tremendous measures to keep his cover as Prater and Charley disclose they have important information, putting him in ever-greater danger. In the meantime, Angel Batista's personal grudge reaches a boiling point; he eventually finds Dexter's kill table, but there is insufficient evidence to prove his guilt.

Prater and Charley unexpectedly face Dexter and his son Harrison in a restaurant, setting up a tense cliffhanger for the episode's conclusion.

The show comprises a total of 10 episodes, and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Dexter: Resurrection has been certified 95% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 87%.

Release Schedule of Dexter: Resurrection Episode 9

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 9, titled “Touched by an Ángel,” first becomes available in the United States on Paramount+ Premium at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Friday, August 29, 2025. For cable television viewers, the episode later airs on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Depending on the U.S. release schedule, international viewers in various time zones can access the episode at the appropriate local timings, such as Friday at 12:30 p.m. IST and 9 a.m. CET.

Exploring the plot of Dexter: Resurrection Episode 9

Dexter: Resurrection continues the story weeks after the conclusion of Dexter: New Blood. In New York City, Dexter Morgan emerges from a coma to find his son Harrison has vanished. Haunted by love and guilt, Dexter battles his dark impulses and sets out on a frantic search for him through the underworld of New York. When Angel Batista from Miami shows up, skeptical and intent on learning the truth behind Dexter's arrival, suppressed history comes to light once more.

Dexter meets wealthy collector Leon Prater, who is obsessed with serial murders, along the way. As he adjusts to parenthood, faces threats from both allies and foes, and negotiates a constantly shifting psychological terrain, the city becomes a battlefield of morality, loyalty, and identity. Tensions rise as Dexter gradually returns to vigilantism while battling his instincts and the need to protect the people he loves.

After moving to New York, Dexter is forced to re-evaluate his objectives and code due to the arrival of both new and familiar personalities, and a more complicated and sinister environment.

Where to stream Dexter: Resurrection Episode 9

Dexter: Resurrection is available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ Premium, the ad-free tier that includes Showtime content. The subscription to the platform costs $12.99 per month.

Viewers can also opt for the annual plan priced at $119.99 that includes access to Showtime originals, live CBS programming, and new episodes of the Dexter series. Additionally, the series is accessible via Paramount+ through add-on options using platforms like Hulu, Prime Video Channels, and Apple TV Channels.

