Dennis Quaid roots for Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix on Dancing with the Stars

Dennis Quaid supports his Parent Trap co-star on Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars' latest episode of season 34, released on October 14, 2025, saw a heartwarming display of friendship and companionship as Denis Quaid appeared backstage in the episode to support his 1998 Disney remake of The Parent Trap, co-star Elaine Hendrix.

The episode titled Dedication Night featured contestants performing on stage as a tribute to honor someone special in their lives, including parents, friends, lovers, spouses, etc.

Elaine dedicated her routine to her friend Lisa Ann Walter, who starred with Denis and Elaine in The Parent Trap.

Elaine Hendrix dedicated her performance to "Parent Star" co-star Lisa Ann Walter on Dancing With the Stars' Dedication Night

71-year-old Dennis Quaid was spotted backstage ahead of the performance, patting Hendrix's shoulders and offering encouragement before going to the stage.

Elaine Hendrix performed a foxtrot with her partner, Alan Bersten, to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, a song featured in the 1998 film.

After the dance routine ended, the camera focused on him in the audience, where Denis could be seen nodding his approval, earning a booming round of applause and hoots from the audience.

Hendrix responded to the excited crowd in the audience, saying,

It means everything to me, the love and support of the people who are here and the people who aren't here. I just I feel so much love. And when you are lucky enough to have these kind of people in your life, you have to hold on to them because they're lifers.

The 54-year-old actor dedicated the performance to her friend and bestie Lisa Ann Walter, who played Chessy in The Parent Trap, describing her as a life security blanket, and her dance partner Alan Bersten as her show security blanket.

Walter joined the pair on stage during the performance, and the trio received a perfect score of 30/40 from the judges, with Bruno Tonioli praising their pure Hollywood style, comparing Hendrix to Ginger Rogers.

Elaine told everyone how Lisa supported her during her weak moments after her mother died. Lisa was the first person she called, who promised Elaine that she would never be alone.

Lisa noted during the practice session that she hopes she doesn't screw up for them.

On the preparations of the routine and calling Lisa, Hendrix earlier told PEOPLE,

They said Dedication Week was coming. I said, 'Well, I need to have Lisa Ann Walter there with me.'

Talking about their friendship, Elaine described her bond with Lisa Ann Walter by saying,

And I look at her and I instantly feel calm. She just knows, we know what to say to each other because we know each other so well. So when I start to get on the edge, she knows how to bring me back and how to calm me down. And so, having her here means everything to me.

Elaine Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake, a 26-year-old publicist, opposite Denis Quaid's character Nick Parker. Hendrix was 26 years of age at the time of filming, like her character; however, Quaid, her on-screen love interest, was 18 years older at that time, notably 44 years old.

Commenting on her on-screen chemistry and age gap with co-actor Denis, Hendrix earlier said that,

He's just such a guy. One of the generalized differences between men and women is that boys mature later and girls mature earlier. So I think I was sort of an older 26. I think it worked well.

The reunion of Denis, Lisa, and Hendrix on Dancing With the Stars was a nostalgic moment for fans and viewers.

The Parent Trap starred Lindsay Lohan in dual roles as Hallie Parker and Annie James, along with Natasha Richardson, and it has remained a beloved classic since its release.

Stay tuned for more updates.