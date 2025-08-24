Days of Our Lives Weekly Update (August 18–22, 2025): Kristen’s Shocking Move, Johnny’s Trial, and Sophia’s Truth

Days of Our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives episodes from August 18 to 22, 2025, showed serious drama with courtroom showdowns, hidden truths, and shocking confessions. The episodes were shown on NBC on weekdays, and people in the US could stream them on Peacock.

Every episode presented new challenges for the people of Salem, including emotional problems, family betrayals, and legal twists that put their lives in danger.

This week's episodes continued the long-running stories about the DiMera family, the trial going on about Johnny, and the shocking truth about EJ's shooting. The courtroom scenes were the most tense parts of the movie.

Secrets put a lot of strain on Salem's families and tested their relationships. The story was based on the climax on Friday, when Kristen made a choice that changed everything.

This week's storylines had three major events. Starting from Johnny and Chanel fighting for the truth in the trial, Sophia letting slip the baby's identity, the storyline led to Kristen shocking the court with a sudden confession.

Days of Our Lives (August 18–22, 2025): Know what happened in the episode

The week of August 18–22, 2025, highlighted three major storylines that shifted the balance in Salem. Johnny’s trial reached its most critical stage, Sophia’s mistake deepened the baby mystery, and Kristen stunned the courtroom with a shocking confession.

Sophia slips about the baby

On August 21, Sarah and Sophia met at the pub, which led to a heated argument. Sarah told Sophia that she should be honest about the baby. It was later when Tate and Brady joined them that Sophia called the baby "him" instead of "her."

For the mistake, Brady was upset and later asked Sarah for answers. Sarah reminded him that she had to keep patient information private, so she couldn't give him any more information. Sophia's slip of the tongue raised more questions about the baby's real identity, which led Tate and Brady to ask more questions.

Johnny and Chanel Battle at the Trial

Johnny DiMera kept fighting in court on August 18, determined to prove that he was innocent. EJ told Tony that he was upset while Johnny and Chanel fought over who should protect who. Their relationship was strained because they both tried to protect the other from blame.

On August 19, Johnny's defense got stronger when he said that the AI made the video that linked Chanel to the crime. The tension in the courtroom rose as Belle and Johnny gave their closing statements.

The climax came when EJ remembered Rachel as the one who had shot him. This raised new questions about what would happen in the trial.

Kristen puts up no more resistance and confesses to shooting EJ

When the jury was getting ready to give Johnny's verdict on August 22, the courtroom was at its busiest. Marlena found out from EJ that Kristen had a plan.

Before the judge could hear what the jury had to say, Kristen walked into the courtroom and lied about admitting she had shot EJ. Everyone there was shocked when she said it.

The trial was thrown out because Kristen was arrested right away. Later, Brady went to see her in jail and their tense conversation made her realize how bad her decision was. Kristen's false confession kept Rachel safe, but it shocked Salem and started a new part of the family's story.

Days of Our Lives had a big week of courtroom drama, family secrets, and false confessions from August 18th to August 22, 2025. The DOOL episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

