Days of Our Lives spoilers: Rafe bonds with Sarah, Sophia tricks Holly, and Johnny confides his worst fear

Chanel, Johnny & Sophia (Image via NBC Network)

In the upcoming Days of Our Lives episode, which is set to air on Monday, September 22, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn in Salem. As Sophia plans a move to steal Tate from Holly, Brady urges Tate to patch things up with Holly. Further, Johnny might still not be ready to become a father, and he would be seen confiding in his wife to discuss the same.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Rafe will connect with Sarah, who wants to work things out with Xander.

However, Rafe will offer guidance and support to help Sarah reconnect with her husband.



Days of Our Lives spoilers for September 22, 2025

Sophia tricks Holly

Sophia will pull off a dirty trick to dupe Holly Jonas as part of her plan to steal Tate Black for herself.

Holly will be manipulated, which should add to the tension that has been building with Tate.

Meanwhile, Brady Black, who is currently involved in the drama involving Titan Industries, will be seen giving his son, Tate, a nudge to fix things with Holly.

Of course, Tate has been busy trying to pry adoption info out of Sophia and even planted a kiss on her in his desperation.

However, Tate is very much still in love with Holly, so Brady will push his son to repair the damage while he still can. Sophia could throw a wrench in that plan with all her scheming.

Johnny opens up about his worst fear

Elsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Johnny will open up to his wife, Chanel Dupree DiMera, about his worst fear. Although Johnny has seemingly moved past his concerns about being a father, he may worry that his past issues will come back to haunt him in a different way.

Since Johnny was the reason they backed out of the previous adoption, that may be his biggest concern here. The last thing Johnny would want to do is knock Chanel out of being the amazing mom he knows she’ll be.

Meanwhile, Paulina Price had some similar worries, but Chanel may give Johnny a pep talk and choose optimism when it comes to the pieces falling into place to adopt Tesoro.

Rafe bonds with Sarah

Later on in Days of Our Lives, Rafe and Sarah will have a bonding session, so she may confide in him about her complicated marriage situation.

Although Rafe isn’t a fan of Xander Kiriakis, he may understand Sarah’s desire to fix her relationship and follow her heart.

Anyhow, in the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Sarah will be seen connecting with Rafe and getting some guidance about her next steps, so stay tuned for updates on all the drama that’s still to come.

