Days of Our Lives spoilers: Marlena hides Kristen’s secret, Gabi makes bold moves, and Johnny & Chanel face heartbreak

Marlena Evans (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 28, 2025, Salem is about to get even more intense. The twists and turns of secrets, loyalty, and power struggles will keep viewers hooked.

The episode will focus on Marlena Evans choosing to hide an important truth from Sarah Horton, Johnny and Chanel facing a letdown in their romance, and Gabi Hernandez fighting to take back control of DiMera Enterprises. With grudges returning and surprise conflicts, today’s storylines will push several characters to their breaking points.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 28, 2025

Marlena hides the truth from Sarah

Marlena Evans will struggle with a tough choice as she decides to keep Kristen DiMera’s confession from Sarah Horton. Sarah will be angry about Kristen’s past actions and how they hurt Rachel Black, but she won’t know the full truth.

Marlena may lightly defend Kristen, which will confuse and upset Sarah even more, since Marlena believes Kristen was only trying to protect Rachel, not hurt anyone.

Gabi’s power struggle and risky charm offensive

Gabi Hernandez is trying hard to win back her power in Salem, especially at DiMera Enterprises. She recently got closer to Philip Kiriakis after spending the night with him, but his attention is now shifting to Belle Black.

Gabi may turn back to Xander and also try flirting with Alex, hoping one of them can help her. With Steve Johnson no longer on her side, Gabi will have to handle the tricky mix of business and personal alliances on her own.

Alex and Xander move past the tension

Days of Our Lives episode will also show a surprising moment of peace between Alex Kiriakis and Xander Kiriakis. Alex will step in to offer some advice, which could be about Xander’s love life or possibly Stephanie Johnson’s newest plan.

No matter what sparks the talk, the two men will end things on good terms, even shaking hands after all the tension they’ve faced. This truce may mark an important change in their relationship and allow them both to turn their attention to bigger challenges waiting for them in Salem.

Johnny and Chanel’s romantic letdown

Johnny DiMera and Chanel Dupree are ready to move past the stress of the trial and focus on bringing back the spark in their relationship. Unfortunately, just as they try to enjoy a romantic moment together, they’ll be interrupted in an unexpected and frustrating way.

The disruption will leave them both upset and questioning if they’ll ever get the chance to truly reconnect. For Johnny and Chanel, this becomes yet another roadblock in their ongoing struggle to hold on to love while dealing with the constant drama.

Susan’s unsettling warning

Finally, Susan Banks will return with another disturbing warning for Marlena. This time, she will speak about worries connected to Marlena’s mind, body, and soul. Since Susan is known for her strange but often meaningful visions, Marlena may feel uneasy about what the future could bring.

Susan’s words could act as a chilling reminder that hidden dangers are still present, waiting to cause more trouble.

Today’s Days of Our Lives episode is set to deliver plenty of heated confrontations, clever strategies, and shocking interruptions. With Marlena keeping secrets, Gabi making daring moves, and Susan sharing her dark warnings, the people of Salem are about to face even more surprising twists and challenges ahead.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.