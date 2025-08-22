Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from August 25 to 29, 2025

Tony DiMera and Gabi Hernandez (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming week on the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, airing from August 25 to 29, 2025, Kristen’s shocking confession continues to cause trouble in Salem, and Brady is determined to find out the truth. At the same time, Gabi faces tough questions from her daughter, while Holly and Sophia’s fight heats up.

Old romances may spark again, secrets will come out, and shifting alliances will shake things up. Belle reconnects with someone from her past, while Philip faces a decision that could change everything for him. Johnny and Chanel finally get the reunion they’ve been hoping for, but their romance quickly takes a surprising turn.

Marlena once again steps in as a trusted guide, offering comfort and advice to those in need. With courtroom drama, family battles, and relationship twists, the week ahead is packed with excitement.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from August 25 to 29, 2025

Monday, August 25: Kristen’s sacrifice

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Kristen shocks everyone in court when she makes a surprising confession, but Brady refuses to take her words at face value and wants to know her real reasons. Marlena steps in to comfort a heartbroken Rachel, while Chad becomes more suspicious of Kristen’s actions.

EJ tries to distract Chad and keep him from discovering the truth about who actually pulled the trigger. Elsewhere, Leo and Gwen run into each other, but their meeting is anything but friendly, and Rafe is caught off guard by Cat’s latest revelation.

Tuesday, August 26: Warnings and confessions

Belle gives Philip a warning about the choices he’s making, but will he actually listen? Things are awkward between Jada and Alex, while Stephanie talks about her future plans with Xander. Gabi struggles when her daughter comes to her with tough questions. Meanwhile, Abe shares happy news with Paulina, bringing a sweet moment to the day.

Wednesday, August 27: Secrets and surprises

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Kayla gives her daughter some advice that may change her direction. Steve hears Brad’s surprising theory, which could be important. Alex tries to apologize to Sarah, but will she forgive him? Meanwhile, Tate and Holly are caught off guard when Sophia causes unexpected drama, making their already tricky situation even harder.

Thursday, August 28: Romance and rivalries

Gabi makes a bold move to take her life in a new direction. Alex gives Xander some advice, but whether Xander listens is another question. Belle and Philip start growing closer, hinting that old feelings might return. Johnny and Chanel’s romantic plans take an unexpected twist, while Marlena is there to listen when Sarah needs an ear.

Friday, August 29: Confrontations and clues

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Holly and Sophia’s rivalry reaches its peak, leading to a heated showdown. Steve notices a key clue after Kayla points something out, bringing him closer to the truth.

Brady gets upsetting news that could change everything for him. Meanwhile, Cat asks EJ for a job, and Leo and Gwen’s argument explodes, ending any chance of peace between them.

This week on DOOL is set to create a whirlwind of legal and romantic trouble that viewers will be hooked on.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.