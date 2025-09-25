Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 26 to October 3, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Clockwise from topleft, Xander, Sarah, Stephanie, Sophia, Johnny and Chanel on Days of Our Lives

Unanticipated twists and surprising returns mark the upcoming Days of Our Lives storyline as Jeremy Horton arrives in town, rattling Stephanie’s life. Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah find themselves drawn to each other again. Elsewhere, Sophia plots to destroy more than one life, which may affect her baby indirectly.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives played out Tony’s unexpected attack on the Titan-DiMera merger before the press. Moreover, he set out options for the Kiriakis brothers to save themselves or the company. While Philip and Xander signed the co-CEO documents, they eventually accepted to team up with Alex and Brady before getting chastised by Maggie.

On the other hand, the long-running Peacock daily soap saw EJ giving instructions to PR Stephanie to plan the opening of the Tim Horton clinic. Elsewhere, Holly’s relationship broke apart as Tate tried to woo Sophia into giving him intel on the baby. Meanwhile, Sophia overheard Chanel and Johnny discussing adopting Tesoro and decided to stop it at all cost.

Days of Our Lives: Xander and Sarah get closer

After Philip’s insistence during Victoria’s birthday celebration, Sarah is convinced about Xander’s good nature. As such, she is ready to forgive his temper, which is already improving, thanks to Marlena. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that a blackout situation will pitch the former couple together.

As they take advantage of the darkness to talk about their past and future, Sarah may show her inclination to get back with Xander. As such, they may give in to their passion. Whether that will bring them together as a couple again remains to be seen. Incidentally, Sarah will eventually learn about Xander’s role in Philip’s assault leading to another fallout.

Meanwhile, Xander will take courage from Maggie’s insistence and refuse to fall in with Tony’s proposal. He will have his co-CEO, Philip, by his side as he officially challenges Tony.

Days of Our Lives: Stephanie gets a jolt

So far Stephanie has kept her pseudonym hidden from most people except Alex, Jada and Kate. Even her parents do not know she is Anastasia Sands. However, with Julie’s revelation on September 24, 2025, about Jeremy’s return, Stephanie may have something to worry her.

Days of Our Lives fans already know, parts of her novel, One Stormy Night, are based on her past with Jeremy. As such, Jeremy will know she is Anastasia as soon as he reads the novel. The soap’s spoilers hint at Jeremy’s return to town causing concern for Stephanie.

While Jeremy may assure her that he has changed into a better man from his past as a manipulator and abusive lover, Alex may feel the need to protect his girlfriend from her ex. With Jeremy figuring out the Anastasia secret, he may blackmail her into giving in to his wishes.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia plots to destroy Johnny and Holly simultaneously

As mentioned before, recently, Sophia overheard Chanel and Johnny planning Tesoro’s adoption. When Melinda failed to help her put a stop to this, Sophia decided to do something herself, to punish Johnny for refusing the adoption plan previously.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Sophia will likely spike Holly’s drink and click her photographs in questionable poses and dresses. She may then send the images to Johnny. She will likely try to frame Johnny into a shameful situation so that his marriage, job and reputation fail.

At the same time, Holly’s reputation will also take a beating. With that, Sophia plans to have Tate to herself. Whether she manages to destroy Professor Johnny DiMera and Holly together remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to watch Sophia embark on her sinister plan while Xander resumes his love life.