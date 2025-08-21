Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 22 to 29, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, Rachel, EJ, Philip and Gabi of Days of Our Lives

Shocking twists threaten to destroy future prospects on Days of Our Lives’ upcoming storyline. With EJ’s actual shooter revealed to the victim and some family members, a delicate balance is needed to handle the situation. This may expose the motherly side of Kristen.

Elsewhere, Gabi has signed the deal to overthrow Titan-DiMera merger and will continue to work on it. However, Philip may be onto her before long.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives presented Johnny court hearing taking a turn with the accused firing his attorney. When EJ presented the doctored footage of Chanel threatening him in the court, Johnny dismissed his father for framing his wife. Johnny proceeded to represent himself and presented the closing argument.

Meanwhile, EJ remembered little Rachel shooting him just as the latter remembered the incident. Marlen, who had guessed it before, helped EJ break the news to Kristen. EJ told his cousin that although he was fond of Rachel, he would not let Johnny take the fall for her crime.

Elsewhere, Gabi signed her deal with Tony while cementing her position in Titan-DiMera. At the same time, Steve informed her that the documents for the takeover looked clean but if the CEOs were worried, there might be something hidden. The long-running Peacock soap also presented Sophia’s baby drama and Sarah’s broken marriage in the past week.

Days of Our Lives: EJ’s shooter must be revealed in court

While EJ’s arguments so far may put enough doubts in the Jury’s minds about Johnny’s involvement in his shootout, the real culprit is yet to be officially exposed. Johnny may be exonerated by the Jury due to lack of evidence pinning him. However, with EJ, Marlena and Kristen aware of Rachel’s role in the crime, they may have to act quickly on it.

Since EJ has given Kristen a little time to come up with a plan to save Johnny, she may feel frantic to save Rachel. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest, Kristen may eventually take the fall for her daughter and admit to have shot EJ herself. This will cause Rachel to worry about her mother since the latter had guaranteed to have nothing to do with EJ’s situation.

The twist may be connected to the book Rachel got from Foster’s bookstore. As Foster explained, the heroine in the book has a key trapped in her mind, Rachel may tap her own memory to remember the fatal night. Whether she comes forward with the truth to save her mother remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi accelerates her scheme

Recently, Gabi signed her deal to derail Titan-DiMera with Tony. She also worked on Xander to gain his trust. Moreover, she employed Steve to look into the merger. While the documents of the merger looked clean, Steve will likely want to look into Philip’s papers for his half share in the company.

Days of Our Lives fans may remember, Vivian had drawn up fake papers to make Philip the part owner of his father’s company. If those documents land on Steve’s desk, he will get the avenue to derail the merger of the two companies.

Meanwhile, Gabi will go ahead with her plan to ensnare Philip. While the latter will be cautious of her sneaky ways, she may trick him to bed. As Philip wakes up in bed next to her, he may worry how much danger he may be in. However, Gabi and Philip may mix business with pleasure multiple times for the lady to gain the latter’s trust.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia will stick to her phony story

Tate is disappointed after receiving a reply to his letter to the adoptive parents. Since the reply was in negative, Tate will secretly pine for his baby. Sophia will pretend to comfort him while worrying about Tate finding out about his connection with Tesoro.

Brady may share Tate’s predicament with Sarah. In response, Sarah may try to convince Sophia to open up about her baby’s gender to Tate. However, she will hang on to her fake story and having mothered a baby girl.

Whether Javi manages to again connect the dots between Tesoro and Sophia remains to be seen. However, this arc may drag on longer in the DOOL plot.

Stay tuned to Peacock as Philip falls for Gabi’s trick and Rachel unlocks her mind on Days of Our Lives.