Days of Our Lives recap: What happened on August 13, 2025?

Belle, Marlena, & Sophia (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via NBC Network)

On the recent episode of Days of Our Lives, which aired on August 13, 2025, romance sparked while the temperatures went high. Cat and Chad shared a cozy moment at her place, while Jaci came close to the truth about baby T. Further, Rafe cooked the famous soup for a sick friend, while Ari met Sophia and discussed going to Salem University.

Elsewhere, at the courthouse on Days of Our Lives, things took a turn when EJ brought Marlena to the stand and later asked for another hypnosis session. However, she declined his offer to conduct another session, as she suspects it might reveal the real identity of the shooter.

Cat and Chad are sick, while Javi comes closest to the truth

As seen in the past episodes, Chad has stayed at Cat's since she was sick, and they even kissed. However, in the recent episode, Chad woke up on the couch and saw Cat coming out of her room. Feeling better, she questioned if they had kissed, but he replied that she probably dreamed about it. Anyhow, Chad started to feel hot, and Cat checked his temperature.

Elsewhere at the Hernandez household, Javi came back to his place with Baby Tesoro and saw Rafe cooking his famous soup. Javi asked who was he cooking for, he remarked that he was making for a sick friend. Anyway, Javi told Rafe about Amy's comment about Abay Tesosro. He wondered if the baby could be Sophia's.

However, when he matched the timeline, he brushed off the thought. Later, Rafe went to Cat's place to deliver the soup, but left it at her doorstep.

At Cat's place, she checked Chad's temperature, which came out to be 102, and insisted she stay with her until he got well. She opened the door to a soup package, and when Chad asked about the delivery person, she lied and said it was from an ex. Anyhow, when they had the soup, he remarked that the taste of the soup matched the one that his friend Gabi makes.

Sophia and Ari discuss college

Further on Days of Our Lives, at the square, Ari and Sophia meet, where Sophia asks if Tate and Holly are back, to which she replies that they came closer after the abduction drama.

Ari gushes about Little T, and Sophia instantly realizes Javi is Ari’s cousin. However, the two started talking about college, where Sophia mentioned that she would be attending Salem U, as she has no plans of leaving Salem. Ari also expressed that she, too, desires to stay here and attend Salem U, and the two further went to check if Ari’s acceptance is still valid.

The Courtroom Drama

Further on Days of Our Lives, at the courthouse, Marlena refuses to disclose EJ’s hypnosis session. However, EJ waives the confidentiality that restrains her from telling the truth. She admits that during the session, EJ remembered referring to the shooter as “her,” ruling out Johnny, but can’t recall more.

However, when EJ presses for another session, Marlena refuses. Left alone, EJ wonders, could Belle be the shooter?

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network