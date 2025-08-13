Days of Our Lives recap: What happened on August 12, 2025?

A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via YouTube/ @OfficialDaysofourLives)

The recent Days Of Our Lives episode, which aired on August 12, 2025, was filled with intense moments as EJ remembers something from his hypnosis session. Elsewhere in Salem, Javi and Leo receive a note from the mother of baby Tesoro, while Amy wants to reconnect with her daughter, Sophia. On the other hand, Kristen comforts Rachel as she will be going on the stand.

Further on Days of Our Lives, things take a dramatic turn when the judge orders the jury to be sequestered in a hotel without phones and to remain uninvolved in the personal lives of both the suspect and the victim. Rachel’s testimony brings in a new angle to the case.

Everything that happened on Days of Our Lives on August 12, 2025

Leo and Javi receive a letter, while Amy tries to reconnect with Sophia

At the Hernandez household, on Days of Our Lives, Javi and Leo sit for breakfast, while Leo expresses how he wishes that a movie could be made on the Johnny DiMera trial. Leo jokes that he would love actor Jonathan Bailey to play him. However, they further receive a letter on their doorstep, Javi remarks that it has no return address, and starts to read the letter.

The letter was for Baby Tesoro from his mother, expressing that she feels sad giving him up; however, she did it for him. This letter made both the dads emotional.

Elsewhere in Salem, Amy talks to Malinda on a call, remarking that Tate won’t let this go. Since Sophia gave the baby up for adoption, even before Tate had a chance to see the child, Tate has been trying his best to see his child for once. However, her call was interrupted as Amy came to her table. She asked who she was talking to on the call, and instead of giving out Malinda’s name, she replied Ari.

Amy tries to reconnect with her daughter. She recommends that Sophia talk to someone about the recent event, but she refuses. However, their conversation is interrupted as Javi goes out on a walk with Baby Tesoro in a stroller. Javi introduces himself to Amy; however, the uncanny resemblance of Baby Tesoro to Sophia’s brother as an infant raises an eyebrow. Sophia further insists on taking her from there and grabbing breakfast.

Rachel’s testimony and EJ’s hypnosis session

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, EJ went to Marlena’s place and saw Belle. Though she ignored him on her way out, Marlena felt relieved that Belle was finally moving on from EJ. Further, EJ asks Marlena for another session, though she does not like EJ, she agrees to do it if it would help with Johnny’s case. During his hypnosis session, he recalled an incident where he told a woman to put down the gun, indicating that it was a woman who shot him, not a man.

Meanwhile, Kristen sat with Brady, and the two discussed Rachel’s testimony today. Kristen added that she is worried about Belle or EJ going too hard on her. Further, when Rachel arrives, she hugs her mom; however, she looks nervous about going to the court.

Later, on Days of Our Lives, as the court is in session, Rachel comes to the stand. When Belle questioned what she saw, she answered that she saw Johnny pointing a gun at EJ, and ran upstairs and heard the gunshot.

Furthermore, EJ questions Rachel about whether there was enough time for someone else to shoot him after she saw Johnny. Rachel answers in the affirmative.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

