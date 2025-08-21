Days of Our Lives Recap: Jury Reaches a Verdict, EJ’s Crucial Decision, and Family Drama Unfolds

Days of Our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives continues to deliver the same exciting episodes and the August 21 episode was no different. Fans can catch the series weekdays on Peacock to see the DiMera family's life. The drama never stops, from stressful instances in court to complicated family relationships. Days of Our Lives promises a lot of drama, whether watched live or caught up later.

The relationships between characters like EJ, Kristen, and Rachel are very complicated, which makes the already dramatic situation even more so. At the same time, characters face personal problems as they try to make tough decisions, especially about the future of people they care about.

In this episode, Johnny DiMera’s trial stress escalates, and the family’s secrets start unraveling. As the jury deliberates, unexpected twists unfold that leave everyone questioning loyalty and truth.

The show focuses on a few big events that move the story along. From the jury's decision to EJ's problems, viewers are almost on the verge of excitement. Here's diving deeper into the events that shaped this dramatic day on Days of Our Lives.

What happened in the Days of Our Lives episode, August 21, 2025? Here's everything to know



EJ's family dilemma comes onto the scene

Even while the jury was deliberating, EJ was having his own problems. He felt torn between keeping his son Johnny safe and telling Rachel a terrible truth. EJ couldn't sleep because he thought Johnny might be found guilty of a crime he didn't do.

Kristen tried to get him to buy more time if Johnny was found guilty. But EJ didn't want to drag out the process any longer. He was mostly worried about keeping his kids safe, especially Rachel, who shot him by accident.

The argument between EJ and Kristen about their choices made things worse between them. Kristen begged for more time to come up with a plan, but EJ was set on moving quickly for the reason he was afraid for his family's safety.

The Jury reaches a verdict

The stress in the courtroom gets at the nerve of the episode, focused on the jury's deliberation in Johnny DiMera’s case. The jury, after much discussion, finally reached a verdict. Leo, the jury foreman, was caught in a tough position, dealing with conflicting opinions from other jurors, especially his roommate, Adam.

Adam was convinced of Johnny's guilt based on the fact that Johnny had been seen with a gun at his father’s house. Despite Leo’s impassioned speech about reasonable doubt, Adam persuaded the majority of the jury to believe in a conspiracy involving the DiMera family. As the jurors voted, the fate of Johnny hung in the balance.

Family secrets revealed and Rachel's actions

Days of Our Lives, August 21, 2025, episode also looked at family issues when Rachel asked Marlena about the jury process. She was afraid that Johnny would be found guilty and wished she could do something to help him. Rachel's emotional turmoil became clear as the conversation went on, though. She missed her grandfather, John. It felt so hard for her.

Rachel tried to get Marlena's attention by saying that her pet snake had gotten away. Rachel had her scope to run downstairs. So, there's a fight scene between EJ and Kristen, which made Rachel even more sure that something was wrong.

EJ was still focused on keeping Johnny safe. Rachel's questions kept coming, and it became clear that the truth was coming out for the DiMera family.

Sarah shares a word with Sophia

Sarah brings out the emotional problems that Tate and his family are going through. Sarah and Sophia have a deep talk at the Brady Pub. She knows she has to keep Tate's biological daughter a secret, but she also knows how hard it is for Tate to deal with his feelings.

Sarah is worried about Tate and tells Sophia to tell the truth. She thinks that telling Tate the truth could help him move on because he's been dealing with his feelings for a long time.

But Sophia is not so sure. She is afraid that Tate will hate her for leaving the baby at a fire station because she thinks it will portray her as heartless. Sarah comforts her and suggests that the right thing to do is to leave the baby in a safe place. Sophia is still unsure of her family's reaction.

