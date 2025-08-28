Days of Our Lives Recap (August 28, 2025): Gabi’s Risky Move, Xander’s Dilemma, and Marlena’s Alarming Warning

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running soap operas on television, which premiered on November 8, 1965. On August 27, 2025, Salem was filled with tension as Brady confided in Steve at Black Patch, sharing his deep concern about Sophia’s story and her connection to the baby. Stephanie struggled at the Pub while managing her secret identity as Anastasia Sands, confiding her stress to Kayla. Sophia surprised everyone by taking a job at the Brady Pub on the same day Tate started work there, sparking suspicions.

At the same time, Xander and Alex talked about Titan's future, Sarah became worried about Marlena's health, and Johnny and Chanel were bothered by Susan's strange vibrations. Gabi tested her recording pen while her feelings for Xander and Philip were making her confused. Philip thought about what he should do with his life. Some characters were at a crossroads in love, business, and family at the end of the episode. With new twists, the August 28, 2025, episode was no exception.

Days of Our Lives: Everything that happened in the episode (August 28, 2025)

Gabi pushed ahead with her secret recording plan even as her emotions complicated matters. Xander was forced to confront difficult choices about Titan’s leadership. Marlena faced a new warning that hinted at something dangerous affecting her health. Each storyline added fresh twists to ongoing plots, setting the stage for what comes next in Salem.

Gabi’s Plan Faces Complications

Gabi Hernandez continued her risky scheme to gain leverage against Xander and Titan. Her disguised recording pen, left in Xander’s office, became central to her strategy. She believed capturing incriminating evidence could secure her power and financial future. However, her growing feelings for both Xander and Philip threatened to derail her focus.

Gabi stated to Javi earlier that she was feeling emotionally drawn to two men, which was confusing. This made her feel split between her business goals and her feelings. She seemed confident on the outside, but her mixed feelings suggested that her strategy might not go as planned. Gabi's narrative showed how her need for control and her own weakness were at odds with each other.

Xander Caught in a Corporate Crossroads

Xander found himself reconsidering his future at Titan following Alex’s suggestion of making Philip co-CEO. The move, designed to ease tensions after the DiMera takeover, would leave Xander with a reduced role but more stability. Alex argued that having half of something was better than risking it all, and Xander listened carefully.

Xander seemed upset, although he did say that the proposal had some merit. At the same time, things were more confusing because he still had feelings for Sarah and knew what Gabi was up to. He stayed careful because he knew that making the wrong choice could hurt his chances in Salem's corporate power struggle.

Marlena Receives Another Warning

After another troubling meeting with Susan, Dr. Marlena Evans's health concerns came back. In the episode, Susan came to apologize for how she had acted before, but she was hit by new chills and vibrations that she thought meant things were becoming worse. Marlena was already dealing with Sarah's worries about a probable tick-borne sickness during her trip to Estonia, so she didn't listen to Susan's misgivings at first. But Susan's assertion that something bad was going on with her triggered red flags. Marlena's choice to close the door on Susan showed how angry she was, but Susan's warning still sounded bad.

The August 28, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives had emotional fights, business problems, and scary warnings. Gabi's secret scheme, Xander's business troubles, and Marlena's strange health problems all had an effect on what happened in Salem that day.

Days of Our Lives is available to stream on Peacock, with subscriptions starting at $7.99.