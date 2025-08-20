Days of Our Lives Recap (August 20, 2025): EJ Faces Rachel’s Secret, Gabi Defends Herself, and Stephanie Supports Alex

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running soap operas on television. The series first premiered on November 8, 1965. The show is about the personal and professional lives of the people who live in Salem. There are stories about love, betrayal, crime, and problems in the family. There have been fierce rivalries, surprising alliances, and changes in generations over the years.

In the August 20, 2025 episode, three major events took place that shaped the ongoing storylines. Stephanie and Alex had a personal and professional conflict tied to Titan-DiMera. Philip and Gabi faced questions of trust over corporate secrets. EJ struggled with protecting his son after learning a shocking truth about Rachel.

Everything to know about what happened in the Days of Our Lives episode (August 20, 2025)

Stephanie and Alex’s evening

Stephanie was reading a murder mystery when Alex walked into her living room. She pointed a finger gun at him as a joke, which set a light tone for their conversation. When Alex pulled her into his arms, the moment became more personal. But the playful mood changed when Alex brought up a serious subject. Stephanie agreed to help Xander with Titan-DiMera's public relations if Philip's scandal became public. Stephanie thought about it for a while and then agreed to do it, but not for Xander but for Alex.

The evening took another turn when Alex revealed a prank from his past that left him with a police record. Stephanie found it amusing and teased that she would use it in her story. Later, she surprised him by wearing a toga, the professional favor he had asked for weighed heavily in the background.

Philip questions Gabi’s Intentions

Gabi went to Steve's office to talk about how worried she was that Titan-DiMera leaders were upset about a Freedom of Information Act request. Steve told her that the papers looked fine, but he thought they were hiding something because they were so scared. The conversation hinted at corporate secrets that could come to light.

Philip ran into Belle in the town square later, and then he saw Gabi. Belle left, which gave Gabi the chance to ask Philip to lunch. Philip was suspicious of her motives and wondered if she was trying to stop the Titan-DiMera merger.

Gabi asserted she wasn't involved and swore on her daughter's life that she wasn't the one who made the FOIA request. Philip didn't want to believe her, but he agreed to lunch with her and said he wouldn't talk about business.

EJ confronts Kristen over Rachel’s secret

The DiMera story took a turn when EJ remembered that it was Rachel who shot him. Marlena somehow thought that it could be true. But she made it clear that Rachel's dissociative amnesia meant that she couldn't remember anything. EJ had a hard time with the news since he needed to protect Rachel and clear Johnny's name.

EJ advised Kristen of the truth when she got there. At first, Kristen didn't believe it, but Marlena's explanation of Rachel's symptoms made her think it was possible. Kristen's anger turned to heartbreak when she realized what her daughter had done.

EJ stood his ground. He confessed to his sister that he loved Rachel. However, he couldn't let his son take the blame for something he didn't do. He stated that he would have called the police if no other solution was found. Kristen begged for another chance.

On August 20, 2025, an episode of Days of Our Lives

