Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 22 to 26, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from September 22 to 26, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Salem, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. Sophia Choi will try to pull off a scheme to end up duping Holly Jonas so that she can make sure that Tate Black comes back into her life. Brady Black will urge his son, Tate, to mend things with Holly.

Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera will open up to his wife, Chanel Dupree, about his worst fears and anxieties. Spoilers hint that the two of them could end up having a conversation regarding Johnny becoming a father in the future and his parental shortcomings. In addition to these developments, Sarah Horton Kiriakis will end up reconciling with Xander Kiriakis and work on their marriage together, but their alliance will be based on a lie.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from September 22 to 26, 2025

1) Sophia Choi will resort to trying to dupe Holly Jonas to make sure that she can get Tate Black back into her life as her partner

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from September 22 to 26, 2025, spoilers reveal that Sophia Choi will end up hatching a plan to dupe Holly Jonas so that she can draw Tate Black into her life. Holly will eventually get manipulated, and that would add to her growing relationship tension with Tate. Sophia will actively try to sabotage their relationship and also potentially succeed at it. Meanwhile, Brady Black will have an honest conversation with his son, Tate, and ask him to try to reconcile with Holly.

Tate had been desperate in trying to get Sophia to tell him the truth regarding the adoption of their child and had also kissed Sophia to pry information out of her. However, Tate will be shown to still be in love with Holly and try to repair the damage he had caused.

2) Johnny DiMera will have a conversation with his wife, Chanel Dupree, regarding his worst fears about becoming a parent in the future

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Johnny DiMera will sit down with his wife, Chanel Dupree, and open up to her regarding his worst fears. The plot hints that he would tell Chanel that, while he felt that he had moved past his previous fears about becoming a father, he feels that those could come back and haunt him in the coming days.

Johnny would tell Chanel that he knew that she would be a great mother, and he felt that since he had been the one to back out of the adoption process, it was his duty to share his worries with her.

3) Sarah Horton Kiriakis will put in the work to try to reconcile with Xander Kiriakis and make their marriage work

On Days Of Our Lives, Sarah Horton Kiriakis would agree to reconnect with Xander Kiriakis and work on their marriage together based on a lie. She would be unaware that he had been the one to brutally hit and attack Philip Kiriakis. However, this would blow up in Xander’s face soon.

Fans can watch the show on Peacock.