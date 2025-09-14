Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 15 to 19, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Salem, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Brady Black and Steve Johnson’s theory about Tesoro being Sophia Choi and Tate Black’s surrendered baby would end up being proven wrong after the DNA test results come back negative.

Meanwhile, Sophia will try to have an honest and open conversation with Tate Black, but Holly Jonas will end up interrupting them, which will then create some issues.

Holly and Tate’s relationship will hit a snag, while Sophia will be determined to try to get Tate back into her life.

In addition to these developments, Philip Kiriakis will meet with Sarah Horton Kiriakis and try to convince her that he had been attacked by somebody else and not Xander Kiriakis, even though that was not true.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025

1) Brady Black’s theory of Tesoro being the biological child of Sophia Choi and Tate Black, who had been surrendered, will be proven wrong

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Brady Black and Steve Johnson’s theory of Tesoro being Sophia Choi and Tate Black’s biological male child will be proven wrong after the DNA tests come back negative.

Spoilers reveal that the DNA test results could end up being false if Melinda Trask had eavesdropped on Brady and Steve, and ended up rigging the test in Sophia’s favor.

Spoilers reveal that the results could also be negative for another reason: If Aaron Greene was the biological father of Tesoro instead of Tate.

Brady will be disappointed to find out that Tesoro is not Tate’s child, and he will continue with his search investigation to locate the child.

2) Holly Jonas will interrupt an important conversation between Tate and Sophia and create issues between them

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Sophia Choi would have an honest conversation with Tate Black and be on the verge of telling him the truth regarding their baby, but Holly Jonas would end up interrupting them.

The plot hints that Sophia would get extremely angry at Holly while the latter would be furious with Tate since he would end up skipping their film course class together to discuss the baby drama with Sophia, his former partner.

Spoilers reveal that Holly and Tate’s relationship will not progress well, and it will hit a snag, while Tate’s dynamic with Sophia will improve, and he will ask her to be honest with him regarding the baby.

3) Philip Kiriakis would lie to Sarah Horton Kiriakis and try to get her to believe that the person who had attacked him was not Xander Kiriakis, his brother and her husband

Spoilers for Days Of Our Lives reveal that Philip Kiriakis would lie to Sarah Horton Kiriakis about Xander Kiriakis, his brother, not being the one who had attacked him unexpectedly.

The plot will show the two brothers trying to mend their broken relationship and get closer and Philip would also try to fix Xander’s dynamic with Sarah, his partner.

Fans can watch the show on Peacock.