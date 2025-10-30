Dancing with the Stars unveils full Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night soundtrack ahead of week 8

Hayley Erbert and Frankie Muniz perform on stage during Dancing With The Stars. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

ABC Network and Disney+’s hit reality TV show, Dancing with the Stars, is currently on season 34 and premiering episodes every Tuesday. The show had a Halloween special episode on October 28, 2025, which unfortunately ended with various contestants suffering from unexpected injuries.

However, the format and structure of the show are all set to add the new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its November 4, 2025, episode. ABC Network revealed the episode's schedule, which would feature popular culture songs and dance couples performing together.

One of the major revelations made by ABC was that the upcoming episode of Dancing with the Stars would also feature Flavor Flav as a guest judge, alongside the usual trio of Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The episode will feature hit songs from Stevie Wonder, Def Leppard and Public Enemy. The contestants will be divided into two teams: Team Kool and Team Chicago. Each team will consist of contestants and their partners performing together as a cohesive unit.

Details explored on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s soundtrack and contestant team divisions in the upcoming episode of Dancing with the Stars

In the upcoming November 4, 2025, episode of Dancing with the Stars, the evening will begin its Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event with Def Leppard’s Pour Some Sugar On Me, and the hit band Public Enemy’s Fight The Power.

Britt Stewart will choreograph both of these songs. Following these performances, Outkast’s Hey Ya! will be performed, choreographed by Mandy Moore, and then a troupe dance performance on Stevie Wonder’s Higher Ground.

ABC Network announced that the contestants will perform in teams, and the show's hosts, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, will also join the teams. Team Kool will consist of Andy Richter as the team leader, Julianne, Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, who will perform with their partners.

They will perform the song ‘Celebration’ by Kool & the Gang. The other team, Team Chicago, will consist of Danielle Fishel as the captain, Ribeiro, Jordan Chiles, Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Efron, who would also perform with their partners. Their dance routine would be based on Chicago’s hit song ‘25 or 6 to 4’.

Couple Jordan Chiles, Olympic gold medallist, and Ezra Sosa will perform their jazz dance routine on ‘River Deep-Mountain High’ by Ike and Tina Turner. Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, social media personalities, will perform a paso doble routine to ‘Livin' On A Prayer’ by Bon Jovi. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach will pick the song ‘I’m Still Standing’ as their dance routine choice by Elton John.

Couple Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov will perform a contemporary dance routine on the hit band Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’. Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese waltz on ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’ by Dionne Warwick.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson will choose to base their paso doble routine on ‘Icky Thump’ by The White Stripes. Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas will perform on Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’. Lastly, Andy Richter and Emma Slater will dance on ‘God Only Knows’ by The Beach Boys.

Stay tuned for more updates.