Dancing With the Stars' Dylan Efron shares hospital video after nose injury caused by Daniella Karagach

Dylan Efron attends Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood (Image via Getty)

Dylan Efron confirmed that his nose injury was the result of an accidental elbow from his Dancing With the Stars professional partner, Daniella Karagach.

In a video shared on his Instagram account on October 25, the Traitors alum, 33, explained that the incident took place during rehearsal for the competition series.

Despite the injury, he stated that he intends to continue participating in the show.

“Broke my nose, but don’t need it to dance,” Efron said, adding in his caption that he was “seriously all good.”

Dylan Efron confirms nose injury during Dancing With the Stars rehearsal with Daniella Karagach

The rehearsal accident

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Instagram, Efron shared a snippet of the video at the hospital where he could be seen sitting in a medical chair and applying an ice pack to his face.

While pointing at the place of the mishap, he said it was "midnight" when he went to the hospital after Karagach unintentionally breaking his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌nose. He added,

“We were trying a new move, and I took an elbow right here. And it made a really loud crack. So, not how I wanted to end the rehearsal day, but we’ll be back dancing tomorrow.”

Efron also expressed appreciation toward Karagach and fellow DWTS participants who stayed with him after the incident.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ remembered the time when an injury happened to him, and Karagach, professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, and celebrity Danielle Fishel "wouldn't leave" his side very vividly, saying that their presence meant a lot to him.

Karagach, 32, has remained silent on the matter. However, Efron made it clear in his message that it was just an unfortunate mishap that happened during the rehearsal of a new routine.

They are going to keep on dancing in the next Halloween-themed episode, after a recent success in another round of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌competition.

Support from fellow DWTS cast members

Efron's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ post received a lot of reactions from the Dancing With the Stars community. Val Chmerkovskiy, a professional dancer, was shocked by the news, and Robert Irwin, a contestant, wrote that he wished for Efron's fast recovery, among other things.

Also, the two pro dancers, Mark Ballas and Emma Slater, were deeply concerned about Efron and sent him the messages. Ballas urged him to "stay strong," and Slater was equally positive.

Efron's Traitors co-star Rob Mariano, who is mostly known for his Survivor series, made a funny comment at Karagach's expense, saying "keep him in line" as a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌joke.

The injury followed the duo’s performance during DWTS “Wicked Week,” where Efron and Karagach performed a rumba to I’m Not That Girl from Wicked, earning a score of 32 out of 40.

Their next scheduled dance is a Viennese waltz to Tommee Profitt and Brooke’s cover of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love, which is set to air during the show’s Halloween episode on October 28.

Efron’s family connection and previous routines

Earlier in the competition, Efron was joined by his 5-year-old sister Olivia for a routine set to “Rewrite the Stars,” performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya in The Greatest Showman.

The performance received a 36 out of 40 score and positive feedback from judges, including comments recognizing Olivia’s composure during the routine.

Speaking to People after the episode, Efron recalled how his sister initially hesitated to perform but later decided to join him. He said,

“When I first asked [Olivia] if she would do this with me, she buried her head in my chest and was like, ‘No, there’s no way. And then she showed up and actually didn’t get afraid of anything.”

Efron also previously mentioned that his brother, actor Zac Efron, continues to support him privately, even if he has not yet appeared in the ballroom audience.

Stay tuned for more updates.