Dancing With the Stars: Danielle Fishel reveals which Boy Meets World friends will attend premiere

Dancing With the Stars season 34 debuted live on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with actress Danielle Fishel among the contestants.

The 44-year-old star, best known for her role as Topanga in Boy Meets World, revealed which of her former castmates would be in the audience during an exclusive interview with Parade magazine at the iHeartPodcasts Fall Launch Event on September 10, 2025.

Fishel explained that her longtime co-stars Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, and Rider Strong, who played Shawn Hunter, would both attend the premiere.

She also confirmed that musician Lance Bass, her close friend and former prom date, would be there to support her as well.

“Will [Friedle] and Rider [Strong] are coming on Week 1 and so is Lance [Bass]. So I’m so excited that Lance will be there, and then that won’t be the only time you see them as well,” she said.

When asked about William Daniels, who portrayed Mr. Feeny, Fishel said she was hoping to see him in the crowd.

“That is my fingers crossed [that] Bill will be in the audience,” she added.

Alongside her dancing debut, Fishel also recently launched her new podcast, Danielle With the Stars, earlier this month.

Boy Meets World cast reunites at Dancing With the Stars premiere

Danielle Fishel’s new podcast adds behind-the-scenes insight for Dancing With the Stars

In addition to her appearance on Dancing With the Stars, Danielle Fishel has launched a new podcast, Danielle With the Stars, which debuted on September 3, 2025.

Speaking to Parade magazine, she explained that the series would feature interviews with both current and former contestants and professional dancers.

“I’m doing some incredible interviews. I’m interviewing current and former contestants and pros, so [they’re] really great interviews,” she said.

Fishel also shared that she records episodes on the night of the live shows to provide fresh details from the competition.

“I’m going to be recording a podcast at the end of the night on the live show. So I’m gonna do the live show, do the press line, and then record a podcast. So everything’s fresh,” she explained.

She further noted that the podcast would share behind-the-scenes information not seen on television.

She mentioned that she planned to talk about wardrobe malfunctions, unexpected issues, and what occurred during dress rehearsals.

She added that she would also discuss conversations between dancers on the floor, whether she missed a step, and her reactions to the Dancing With the Stars judges’ comments.



