Dance Mom fame Abby Lee Miller shows interest in returning to Dancing With the Stars as a guest judge

Abby Lee Miller (Image via Getty)

Dance Moms fame Abby Lee Miller recently stated that she would “absolutely” return to Dancing With the Stars as a judge, if asked. Miller served as a guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman in 2014.

During the Dancers Against Cancer’s 2025 Gala of the Stars event, Miller was asked about the possibility of returning to the judges table in DWTS, revealing that three years in a row they asked her and her contract with the other network did not allow it, so she did a guest spot because she was only allowed to be on another network every 13 episodes of her show.

“It was very constrictive, unfortunately. So there you go.”

Abby Lee Miller opens up about being a judge on Dancing With the Stars

While the Dance Mom alum has shown interest in being a part of the judges' panel of Dancing With the Stars. Abby Lee pointed out,

“I would’ve liked to stay,” Miller pointed out from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. “When I judged, it was right when they brought lyric and contemporary [dances] in, and so Deena Katz, the producer, wanted somebody [where] that was their field, their ballpark, and it’s still happening. So I think I should be [back]. Deena, if you’re listening.”

The television personality also opened up about the scoring debate while saying that it is just a number on a piece of paper, while adding further that if they are having "trouble with one of the celebrities and one of the big-time judges giving a low score, tell her to up the score with the house difference.

It doesn’t matter as long as you have your winner.” As Miller pointed out:

“If you give out your winner a 10 and then you give everybody else an eight, you make sure that winner is that winner. So why are you giving sixes and sevens? It doesn’t matter.”

Abby Lee Miller expresses disappointment with the New ‘Dance Moms’ generation

Dance Moms fame Abby Lee Miller recently gave candid feedback about the new Dance Moms Generation in an interview with Us at the Us Weekly + Pluto TV Reality Stars of the Year Party. Miller said:

"I was expecting bam, I was greatly disappointed in the dancing and the kids. I don’t think the kids were ever disrespectful on our show. Maybe behind everybody’s back. Maybe they rolled their eyes with their mother at home, but not on the show.”

The original Dance Moms, which featured the Abby Lee Dance Company’s junior elite competition team, had a successful run for seven seasons through February 2017.

The show helped launch the careers of several successful dancers, including Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux, JoJo Siwa, and Kalani Hilliker. As Abby Lee Miller revealed, she filmed her own new season of Dance Moms, and gave a little idea of what viewers can expect.

“The dancing is absolutely incredible,” she explained. “[We can expect] talent. Real talent. I just try to keep the dance current and the choreography moving forward and the fight’s new instead of old."

