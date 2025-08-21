Countdown Episode 12 Release Date and Where to Watch: Explored

As Countdown’s plot is heading towards the end of its first season, Episode 12, which is going to be its second-last episode, is all set to premiere on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 on Amazon Prime.

Created by Derek Haas, the show features Jensen Ackles, who is the lead in its plot as LAPD Officer Mark Meachum, along with Jessica Camacho (Special Agent, Amber Oliveras), Violett Beane (Evan Shepherd), Elliot Knight (FBI Agent, Keyonte Bell), Uli Latukefu (Luke Finau), and Eric Dane (Nathan Blythe).

This crime thriller has been keeping fans on hook with its intriguing plot that revolves around the search for the murderer of an officer of the Department of Homeland Security. To investigate the case, the force team has been hired from various law enforcement agencies, and what starts with taking down a killer soon unravels multiple dark secrets and conspiracies that threaten the entire city.

Release date of Countdown Episode 12

Episode 12 of Countdown is titled ‘This Is His Signature’ and will soon be released exclusively on Amazon Prime on August 27, 2025. The first three episodes of the series were released at once, and later, it followed a weekly drop schedule on Wednesdays. Episode 12 will air at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT, 7 a.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. IST) on August 27.

How many episodes are there in Countdown?

The series has a total of 13 episodes, and for those who want to catch up with the life and death missions in the series, all the previous 11 episodes are available on Amazon Prime. Episode 12 will be 50 minutes long approximately and subtitles and dubbings are available in multiple languages.

Where is Countdown streaming?

Countdown is available to stream with a subscription on Amazon Prime. New subscribers can access it for $8.99 per month, or opt for a full Amazon Prime membership at $14.99 per month.

Catch up with Episode 11

Episode 11, titled ‘’Run,’’ begins as the task force investigates the cabins used by the hunters, where they even find a sniper rifle. One of the targets is Governor Shelby, who plans to run for President. The team needs to stop the killer before the President’s fundraiser.

Mark and Oliveras have tension as she’s dating Julio, and Mark secretly likes her. Their interview with Teo, the cabin owner, fails because of his ties to a Singaporean party. Meanwhile, Blythe pressures Shelby into helping.

The suspect, Todd, is shown in flashbacks. His life is falling apart, and he’s struggling at work, distant from his wife, and later discovers that she’s cheating. He takes her dog out of spite.

Back in the present, the team tracks down TK, an ex-con linked to the cabin, but he’s only a cover. Interrogation reveals the real suspect is plotting revenge against the government. Todd’s manifesto confirms this.

In a chilling flashback, Todd takes his wife’s dog into the woods, points his rifle, and seems ready to hurt it to get back at her.

Possible plot of Episode 12

As action, crime, and drama build up their plot in every episode, here’s what to expect in episode 12. According to the new teaser of episode 12, Governor Shelby’s press secretary is found murdered on a hillside. CCTV from a gas station shows the suspect, which will now shock the task force.