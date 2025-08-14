Countdown Episode 11 Release Date and What to Expect

Jensen Ackles as Detective Mark Meachum & Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe in Countdown (via Instagram)

The pulse-pounding Amazon Prime series Countdown has left fans breathless and, with Episode 11, "Run," set to air August 20, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET, the excitement is through the roof. Countdown features Jensen Ackles in the gritty role as LAPD detective Mark Meachum.

This blood-pumping crime thriller has changed the genre forever with its life-and-death missions and chronically flawed, yet endearing, characters. As it counts down to its final episodes in the series, Episode 11 is going to freshly reveal more about the conspiracy gripping Los Angeles.

Let's take a closer look at why this is a must-watch and what surprises are in store.

Countdown follows a rogue task force of law enforcement misfits, assembled by FBI Special Agent Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane) to hunt a killer after a Department of Homeland Security officer’s murder in broad daylight. The team, including the cocky Mark Meachum, fearless DEA agent Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), and tech-savvy Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), uncovers a chilling plot that could devastate millions.

From cartel deals in Mexico to a prison break and a chase through the California desert, each episode delivers heart-stopping action. The shadowy Borys Volchek (Bogdan Yasinski) has emerged as the mastermind, with his latest move involving trucks loaded with fissile material - hinting at a catastrophic attack.

Showrunner Derek Haas, the genius behind FBI: International and the Chicago series, brings his signature blend of procedural precision and emotional depth to Countdown. Haas crafts a world where every character has a personal stake, from Meachum’s battle with a brain tumour to Oliveras’ vendetta-driven fire.

Release Date and Time for Countdown Episode 11:

Countdown episode 11, "Run", arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT, 7 a.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. IST). The episode has an approximate runtime of 50 minutes in length and will be available with subtitles and dubbing in multiple languages. After the three episodes dropped in the premiere on June 25, 2025, the 13-episode season will release one episode a week until its final episode drops on September 3.

If you're already a monthly subscriber to Amazon Prime, then you can stream Countdown instantly. With Amazon’s offer, it is as low as $8.99 or $14.99 for a full Amazon Prime membership subscription each month.

Recap and what to expect in Episode 11 of Countdown

Episode 10, “The Muzzle Pile,” left fans reeling as the task force confronted Volchek, only for a new threat to emerge in Secret Service agent Ryan Fitzgerald. Meachum’s worsening health and Blythe’s brutal stabbing raised the stakes, while Volchek’s fissile material plot loomed larger.

In episode 11 “Run,” expect a relentless chase as Bell deduces the killer’s familiarity with a personal firing range, and Mark pursues a mysterious biker. The California governor takes the threat seriously, signalling political fallout, and someone prepares to pull the trigger.

Questions like - will Meachum’s tumour hinder his leadership? or can Oliveras and Shepherd stop Volchek’s endgame?, are keeping the fans speculating. The teaser suggests chaos, with clues pointing to a Russian connection and a race against time to save LA.

When and where to watch Countdown episode 11

Countdown Episode 11, ‘Run’, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET. With only two episodes remaining, now is the chance to see what has been unfolding and get involved alongside the fans around the world, figuring out the conspiracy for themselves.

You can stream Countdown on Prime Video, where every episode has already been released, and be ready for a wild ride that does not stop. Will the task force be able to save Los Angeles, or will Volchek's plan succeed?

Stay tuned for more updates!