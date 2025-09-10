Conservative activist Charlie Kirk killed in shooting at Utah Valley University event

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

All major news outlets reported that on September 10, 2025, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University. Kirk, 31, helped start Turning Point USA, a student group that organizes conservative events at colleges.

The shooting happened while he was speaking to students during his American Comeback Tour. Witnesses said a single bullet hit him on stage, and the crowd ran in fear.

Police believe he was targeted. They are investigating and looking for the suspect, who was seen on security cameras leaving the area.

President Donald Trump shared news of Kirk’s death on his Truth Social account, calling him

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk.”

Trump later ordered flags across the country to be lowered to half-mast until Sunday. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the shooting a “political assassination” and said it showed why open debate and free speech on campuses must be protected.

Leaders from both parties spoke out against the attack. Former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama also released statements rejecting political violence. Kirk leaves behind his wife and two young children.

Shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah University and reactions

Charlie Kirk was killed while speaking to students at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Videos showed him falling from his chair after being struck. Utah’s governor, Spencer Cox, said,

“This is a dark day for our state. It is a tragic day for our nation.”

Authorities confirmed that a suspect dressed in dark clothing fired from a rooftop. Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner Beau Mason said,

“The only information we have on the suspect is taken from closed-circuit TV here on campus.”

He added that the video quality made the search more difficult. The FBI later said a detained person had been released after questioning.

President Trump announced Charlie Kirk’s death online and called him “loved and admired by ALL.”

He ordered national flags lowered until Sunday in Kirk’s honor. Former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama condemned the violence, with Biden saying,

“There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom also condemned the act, describing it as an attack on democratic values.

Both Republicans and Democrats stressed that political violence must be rejected regardless of ideology.

Charlie Kirk’s career and controversy

Charlie Kirk started Turning Point USA in 2012 with William Montgomery. The group became known for supporting conservative views on taxes, gun rights, and free speech at colleges. Over time, it drew big conservative donors and built a large base of young supporters.

Kirk’s role in the group brought him close to President Donald Trump and his family. During the 2016 election, he worked as an aide to Donald Trump Jr. Soon after, he often appeared on TV to speak about conservative ideas.

Trump often praised him and spoke at Turning Point events. The Utah Valley University event was part of Kirk’s American Comeback Tour.

The visit drew opposition on campus, with an online petition asking the university to block the event.

The petition said Kirk’s views opposed “values of understanding, acceptance, and progress.”

The university, however, defended its decision, stating it supported student groups’ rights to invite speakers.

Charlie Kirk’s last moments were captured while he was answering an audience question about gun violence.

Witness Jason Chaffetz, a former congressman, said he saw Kirk fall after a single shot. Chaffetz noted that police presence at the event was limited.

The shooting follows a rise in political violence, including last year’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the June killing of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband.



Stay tuned for more updates.