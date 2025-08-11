Complete cast breakdown of The Rainmaker: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before?

The courtroom is going to heat up with some fiery arguments this season! The Rainmaker (TV series) is going to be released on August 15, 2025, only on USA Network (TV channel) at 10 p.m. ET/PT. After a week of its release, the episodes of The Rainmaker will be available on Peacock. The series will have 10 episodes, each running approximately an hour.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name (The Rainmaker) by John Grisham, this legal drama is co-directed by Michael Seitzman and Jason Richman. This is not the first time that this book has been adapted to the screen.

The year 1997 already saw a film of the same name, inspired by Grisham’s novel, which was directed by Francis Ford Coppola, starring Matt Damon. Other cast members in the movie were Claire Danes, Jon Voight, Mary Kay Place, Mickey Rourke, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Roy Scheider, Virginia Madsen, and Teresa Wright. The film was a major box office hit, grossing over $45.9 million.

The television adaptation of the book was announced in June 2024 by USA Network, which has the series as part of its cable lineup.

The plot revolves around a newbie lawyer, Milo Callaghan (Rudy Baylor), who gets fired on the very first day by the legendary lawyer Leo F. Drummond. On the hunt for a new firm, he joins Joceylen Stone (Bruiser) and her team, where they become entangled in the murder mystery of their client’s sons and get caught in uncovering the truth between two conspiracies.

What complicates the plot more? Rudy must face off against Leo (ex-boss) in a case, and his ex-girlfriend, too, who is now working for Leo.

Complete cast breakdown of The Rainmaker

Milo Callaghan as Rudy Baylor: Reprising the role of Matt Damon (lead character from the 1997's The Rainmaker), Rudy is a young school graduate who joined a white-collar firm but was soon fired because of his actions. Soon after, he partnered with an ambulance-chaser firm (lawyers who solicit clients at disaster sites, particularly hospitals) and began working under Bruiser for a murder case. He has appeared in several shows and films, including The Strangers: Chapter 1, Casualty, Doctor Who, Rivals, and Dune: Prophecy.

John Slattery as Leo F. Drummond: A formidable force in the courtroom and a senior partner at Tinley Britt, he serves as the main opponent to The Rainmaker's protagonist, Rudy Baylor, leading to an intense courtroom face-off between the two. He is known for his role in Mad Men as Roger Sterling and has also starred in films like Iron Man 2, Spotlight, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and shows like Homefront, Maggie, Jack and Bobby, among others.

Madison Iseman as Sarah Plankmore: Sarah is Rudy's romantic interest, and they dated when they were in law school. Now, the tables have turned not only in their relationship but also in their professional lives. She is now Rudy's ex, working at Leo's firm while Rudy works for Joceyln 'Bruiser' Stone. Surely, rivalry at its peak! The actress has appeared in films like Annabelle: Comes Home, Modern Family, Henry Danger, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Lana Parrilla as Joceyln ''Bruiser'' Stone: She is Rudy's boss and mentors the recent law school graduate as he navigates a mysterious murder case. Not a reputed lawyer like Leo, but she is tough and smart. Once Upon A Time, Why Women Kill, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Miami Medical are a few of her shows in which she was previously seen.

P. J Byrne as Deck Shifflet: This unsentimental paralawyer joins Rudy and Bruiser in their case. He is someone who goes beyond the courtroom rules to prove his side, but is talented enough to crack a difficult case. The Big Cigar, Irreverent, Intelligence, The Boys, and NCIS are some of the shows he has starred in.

Robyn Cara as Kelly Riker: She is Rudy's neighbor. Her character in The Rainmaker revolves around being in an abusive relationship, which could open up any loops or could create a link to one of the conspiracies in the case. Some of the shows in which she appeared are Life, Bodkin, The Rising, Hounslow Diaries, and many more.

Dan Fogler as Malvin Pritcher: He is playing the role of a nurse at the hospital where the lawyers are involved in figuring out the truth. He has some information related to the two conspiracy cases of the murder that could turn the tables around. Eric, The Goldberg, The Offer, and Secrets and Lies are some of his previous projects.

Other cast members in The Rainmaker

Wade Briggs as Bradd Noonan (Leo’s enforcer)

Tommie Earl Jenkins as Prince Thomas (bar owner, also appeared in the series Wednesday)

Gemma-Leah Devereux as Jackie Lemanczyk

Megan McDonnell as Voreen

Jonathan Harden as Agent Nick Cistulli

Karen Bryson as Dot Black

Gwynne McElveen as Liza Murdock

Michael Yare as DeAndre

Kathleen Warner Yeates as Edie Williams

Mahmoud Aldahchan as Guy in the Forest

Bruno Gunn as Hank

Loré Adewusi as Donny Ray Black

Dan Fogler as Melvin Pritcher

The showrunner, Michael Seitzman, shared the following about the cast of The Rainmaker,

‘’The Rainmaker began as John Grisham’s fastest-selling novel, then became a feature film, and now, it’s a TV series. What is it about this story that keeps drawing people in? Maybe it’s the David-and-Goliath legal thriller, the dangerous romance or the coming-of-age story. For me, above all, it’s the characters. They jumped off the page in John’s book and were a joy to expand upon in our show. Not to mention, Milo Callaghan, who plays Rudy Baylor, is your next crush."

It seems the characters in the show are set to deliver explosive performances. Don’t miss the gripping courtroom drama premiering August 15.