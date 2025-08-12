Complete cast breakdown of The Map that Leads to You: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa in The Map That Leads to You (via Instagram)

Imagine yourself running into someone during an epic adventure along the coastlines of Europe with an enigmatic journal in hand. That is the concept for The Map That Leads to You, a charming romantic drama debuting on Prime Video on August 20, 2025. Directed by Lasse Hallström (Chocolat, Dear John). The Map That Leads to You is a 96-minute film with a PG-13 rating, based on the wonderful book by J.P. Monninger, published in 2017.

The premise follows Heather Mulgrew, an uptight, detail-oriented college graduate. On a European adventure, everything changes when Heather makes the improbable choice to follow Jack, an adventurous drifter with unknown secrets of his own tied to his grandfather’s journal. Heather and Jack’s attraction leads them on a journey of love, discovery, and sometimes torturous decision-making.

The cast of this film blends young emerging actors with some incredible talent, making this romantic drama an experience that will make you feel things like never before! Here's the complete cast list.

Meet the complete cast of The Map That Leads to You

Madelyn Cline as Heather Mulgrew : Heather is established as a planner who is thrown for a loop when she finds herself in a whirlwind romantic scenario. Cline’s abilities as a layered and love-struck heroine were seen in Outer Banks as Sarah Cameron. She has shown cutting humor and vulnerability in other roles such as in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery .

KJ Apa as Jack : Apa's Jack is a charming drifter with a secret past that is somewhat like his defining role as a teenage heartthrob, Archie Andrews on Riverdale . Fans have seen him in The Last Summer and I Still Believe .

Sofia Wylie as Constance : She is playing Heather's feisty and loyal friend. A breakout star playing the role of Gina in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , Wylie is a delight to watch as she is full of vibrance and enthusiasm. Her performance in The School for Good and Evil demonstrated that she is more than capable of keeping up with demanding ensemble expectations.

Madison Thompson as Amy : Amy is Heather's other travel companion and injects sass and heart into the story. Thompson's scary portrayal of Erin Pierce in Ozark and her comedic chops in Emergency are an indicator of how energetic a character Amy will be in the group.

Josh Lucas as Professor : Lucas, a battle-hardened personality with a real soul, plays a professor who is associated with Jack's parallel journey. Along with his previous status as Jake Perry in Sweet Home Alabama and young John Dutton in Yellowstone , he is senior in age and looks, making him easy to believe in as a loaded character that is hard to read.

Orlando Norman as Raef : Norman is a fresh face who plays the youthful friend of Jack and brings smiles that help spur the little camaraderie, but necessary camaraderie, to convey a certain tight group of friendships. He does not have many credits in film (a few indie shorts, etc.), but he will bring a genuineness with the character that will serve the story well.

Eva García Montiel as Sofia: Sofia is a local with a pivotal role in the story’s European tapestry. Her work in Journey to You , suggests a nuanced, culturally rich performance.

Giuseppe Schillaci as Marco : Marco is an affable local, anchors the film's setting in a moment of time. Although he has only had minor roles on Italian television, Schillaci provides the film with that authentically European feel that gives the story more substance.

Karl-el Santos as Raef’s Cousin : Santos, a rising actor, fills a needed supporting role of familial warmth as Raef’s cousin. While he has few credits apart from several shorts, we anticipate seeing more of him as a future star.

Supporting Ensemble: Marilyn Cutts, JR Esposito, Diego Ross and Jorge Osório, all locals and guides, adding to the authenticity of the film’s lively European locations. While not as recognizable, these other actors serve to broaden the cultural palette developed within the film.

The Map That Leads To You goes from a pleasant romance to an absolute gem because of the electric chemistry of Cline and Apa, and more importantly, how they present a strong ensemble. So get ready to immerse yourself in this cross-country journey of love and self-discovery on August 20, 2025 streaming on Prime Video!