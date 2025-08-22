The Map That Leads To You soundtrack: From Lucia Fumero's Del amor to Teo Planell's Beatrice, all songs featured in the film

The Map That Leads to You is a drama film that captures the essence and beauty of European romance. What enhanced the film's beauty? It's the stunning visuals captured through beautiful soundtracks running behind.

The cast includes Madelyn Cline (Heather Mulgrew), KJ Apa (Jack), Sofia Wylie (Constance), Madison Thompson (Amy), and Josh Lucas as Professor, among others.

The music composer of the film, Sarah Trevino, made a great soundtrack for the film, blending some of the original songs, European classics, and calming instrumentals. Lasse Hallstrom's (director) vision was not just to show the local European vibes in its scenes, but was also to be felt in its soundtrack.

Viewers were drawn in by the actors' performances, as well as the skill of the music composers. From Lucia Fumero's Del amor to Teo Planell's Beatrice, the film is full of wonderful scores, and here’s a complete guide to what all the soundtracks were featured in The Map That Leads To You.

List of The Map That Leads To You soundtrack

Beatrice- Teo Planell

From Plannel’s 2024 album Aún No Existía Beatrice, this Spanish song was played in the film at the moment when Heather and her friends exit the train station. Heather blows bubbles and takes photos with her friends. The song's calming vocals beautifully reflect the carefree joy of the scene. It was played at approximately 10 minutes and 17 seconds into the film.

Find You- Skyler Adams, Tora Hallström

The first ever song that appeared in The Map That Leads to You was Find You. An interesting fact about the song is that it's written and co-sung by the director, Lasse Hallstrom’s daughter, Tora. The song even adds an emotional feel towards the end of the film when Heather realizes that Jack might be in Santa Pau.

Del Amor- Lucia Fumero

Another beautiful Spanish soundtrack, Del Amor, was played during Connie’s and Raef’s wedding. Even though the song’s name means “of love” or “about love,” the scene where it plays was not romantic.

The song keeps playing as Heather dances with Raef, congratulates him, and asks about Jack, as she still misses him and wants to hear from him, even after they ended things.

Ceràmiques Guzmán- Manel

This song was originally composed by Catalan-indie, a pop band from Barcelona, Manel, and was featured twice in The Map That Leads To You. The motive was to create urgency and tension through the music as Heather, her friends, and Jack were looking out for a person named Viktor.

El Crit al Cel- Anna Andreu

The song was played when the group arrived at the dock for the boat ride, and this Catalan song by Anna showed what the actual local European culture looks like. Released in 2020, the song was included by Sarah to give the story its own musical voice. It played throughout the group’s motorbike ride and moments of leisure.

Several other tracks played in The Map That Leads To You

What’s Up? by Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa: The 4 Non Blondes classic was played around 44 minutes and 38 seconds into the film during a friendly sing-along led by Heather.

Luglio by Riccardo Del Turco: The Italian song plays at about 50 minutes and 24 seconds during scenes of the bus and the Spanish bull race.

Setembre by Miquel Serra: Setembre by Miquel Serra plays at 52 minutes and 42 seconds during Heather and Jack’s spontaneous sightseeing trip

Nunca vas a comprender by Rita Payés: The Spanish classic by Rita Payés plays at 1 hour, 20 minutes, and 38 seconds during Connie and Raef’s wedding preparations in Barcelona.

Watch their love journey as the film premiered on August 20, 2025, and is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned for more updates.