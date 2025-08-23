Complete cast breakdown of Netflix's Hostage: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before? 

A scene from Hostage (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Hostage is a British political thriller miniseries created by Matt Charman that began streaming on Netflix on August 21, 2025. The narrative revolves around a summit between the leaders of the UK and France, which takes a dreadful turn. The husband of the British Prime Minister is kidnapped, and the visiting French president is blackmailed, leading them to face unimaginable choices. Forced into a rivalry with their careers and lives in the balance, they race against time to take the lid off the nefarious plot.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, series star and executive producer Suranne Jones stated:

“I’m thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I’m really proud of. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. We’d talked about projects previously, but for me, it was about finding the right thing. Hostage was perfect — me and Matt together, backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it.”

Her enthusiasm has been echoed by the creator, who added:

“I’ve been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne and I honestly believe what she’s done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away. An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family — she’s fierce, ruthless, and you can’t take your eyes off of her.”

The series comprises five episodes in all, with a runtime of approximately 42 minutes each. It has been well received by critics, earning a rating of 85% on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes.

Exploring the cast of Hostage

Suranne Jones as ﻿Abigail Dalton

Suranne Jones plays Abigail Dalton, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Her husband is Dr. Alex Anderson, a compassionate doctor who becomes the kidnapping victim, triggering a national crisis. Abigail collaborates closely with Kofi Adomako, her chief of staff, and supports French President Vivienne Toussaint in order to deal with the political blackmail that unfolds in the aftermath.

English actress and producer Suranne Jones is known for her roles in Christmas Carole (2022), Maryland (2023), and Gone (2018).

Julie Delpy as Vivienne Toussaint

Julie Delpy portrays Vivienne Toussaint, the President of France, in the Netflix political thriller Hostage. She and British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton share a fraught political relationship. However, Toussaint is forced to collaborate despite their mistrust because she is the target of blackmail and a covert scandal of her own. The two leaders become uneasy allies as they navigate personal and political threats.

Julie Delpy has received nominations for two Academy Awards, two Online Film Critics Society Awards, and three César Awards. Some of Delpy's previous roles include Meet the Barbarians (2024), The Lesson (2023), and On the Verge (2021).

Corey Mylchreest as ﻿Matheo Lewis

Corey Mylchreest plays Matheo Lewis, the enigmatic and troubled stepson of French President Vivienne Toussaint. His political goals frequently conflict with his stepmother's because he works for an NGO and is concerned about refugee resettlement. Their relationship was further strained by Matheo's conflicting morals and his increasing engagement in the developing catastrophe.

Corey Mylchreest is an English actor who has previously appeared in both films and TV series. Some of his popular works are My Oxford Year (2023), Fantastic Friends (2022), and The Sandman (2022).

Lucian Msamati as Kofi Adomako



Lucian Msamati plays Kofi Adomako, a senior political advisor on the UK Prime Minister’s team. He assists in revealing the truth about the kidnapping and collaborates closely with Prime Minister Abigail Dalton. Kofi is a crucial strategic figure in the situation and also oversees investigations and negotiations.

English-Tanzanian Lucian Msamati is a well-known actor, writer, director, and producer who has worked in theater, cinema, television, and radio. His notable works are Conclave (2024), Best Interests (2023), and See How They Run (2022).

Supporting cast of Hostage

The show's supporting cast includes a number of great actors, some of whom are listed below:

Ashley Thomas as Dr Alex Anderson

James Cosmo as Max

Jehnny Beth as ﻿Adrienne Pelletier

Isobel Akuwudike as Sylvie Anderson

Martin McCann as John Shagan

Sara Powell as Kathy MacIntyre

Mark Lewis Jones as General Livingston

Hiftu Quasem as Ayesha

Sophie Robertson as Saskia Morgan

Pip Carter as Dan Ogilvy

Josh Barrow as Tristan

Ami Okumura Jones as Zadie

