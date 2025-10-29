Complete cast breakdown of Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Who voices who & where you’ve heard or seen them before

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 cast (via Instagram @hellaverseonprime)

Hazbin Hotel began as a 2019 YouTube pilot created by Vivienne Medrano. It exploded, garnering over a hundred million views in just a few months. A24 greenlit a full series in August 2020. Prime Video launched season 1 in January 2024. The eight-episode run follows Charlie Morningstar, Hell’s idealistic princess. She opens the Hazbin Hotel to rehabilitate sinners and help reduce overpopulation.

Season 2 premieres on October 29, 2025, on Prime Video, with eight episodes released two at a time until November 19. The hotel has reopened after the war, but it has too many sinners and they're looking for revenge, not rehabilitation. Charlie struggles with her vision.

Every year, Heaven sends exterminator angels to slaughter demons. Charlie believes redemption can stop the cycle. Her girlfriend, Vaggie, manages operations. They recruit Angel Dust, a drug-addicted porn star, and Alastor, a powerful radio demon who joins for amusement.

Bartender Husk and maid Niffty complete the core staff. Lucifer, Charlie’s estranged father, appears mid-season. The finale features a massive battle against Heaven’s forces. Charlie earns a six-month delay on extermination. Sir Pentious ascends to Heaven as the first redeemed soul, proving her theory works.

The voice cast features a blend of Broadway heavyweights, TV stars and musicians. They fuel Hell’s wild energy.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 cast breakdown: Key voices and their past roles

Erika Henningsen voices Charlie Morningstar. The hopeful princess pushes redemption. Henningsen played Elsa in Broadway’s Frozen.

Stephanie Beatriz is Vaggie/Reporter. Charlie’s protective girlfriend hides her past as a fallen angel. Beatriz played Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She voiced Mirabel in Encanto.

Blake Roman voices Angel Dust/Egg Bois. The spider demon battles addiction and trauma. Roman appeared in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid. He voiced in Helluva Boss.

Alex Brightman is Sir Pentious/Adam. The Victorian snake inventor rises to redemption and ascends. Brightman led Beetlejuice on Broadway. He voiced Temmy in Centaurworld.

Keith David doubles as Husk and Executioner Demon. David voiced Goliath in Gargoyles, he was Childs in The Thing, and also voiced Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog.

Kimiko Glenn is Niffty/Susan. The manic cyclops maid loves chaos. Glenn played Brook Soso in Orange Is the New Black. She voiced Peni Parker in Spider-Verse.

Amir Talai voices Alastor/Tom Trench. The radio demon grins. Talai played Farouk in Star Trek: Discovery. He voiced King in The Mitchells vs the Machines.

Kevin Del Aguila voices Baxter. He is known for voicing in Strange World, Peg+Cat, and Blaze and the Monster Machines.

Patrick Stump voices Abel, Adam’s gentle son, who contrasts with his father. Stump fronts Fall Out Boy. He scored Pixar’s Soul.

Alex Newell is Zeezi. A wild Heaven resident. Newell won a Tony for Shucked. They played Mo in Glee.

Liz Callaway voices The Speaker of God. A divine authority. Callaway led Anastasia on Broadway.

Andrew Durand is Prick. A sharp new demon. Durand starred in Dead Outlaw.

