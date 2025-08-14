Complete cast breakdown of Fatal Seduction Season 2: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Fatal Seduction new episode coming soon

Fatal Seduction fans get ready for another mind-boggling season. Netflix has confirmed the premiere of Season 2 of Fatal Seduction, which will air exclusively on Netflix on August 15, 2025. This South African drama explores the themes of family secrets, obsession, infidelity, love and lust. Steven Pillemer created this show.

The protagonist of this show is Nandi Mahlati, played by the beautiful Kgomotso Christopher. She is a university professor who gets involved with a young lad named Jacob Tau, who seems to be a very mysterious person. She cheated on her husband with this man. From here, all things go south as Nandi finds herself in many difficult situations.

At the end of the first season, Nandi finds herself in an uncanny situation where she ends up in prison. Fans are enthralled by the progressing storyline, the suspense, and the addition of new characters have made the storyline even more thrilling. Fans can’t wait to see what the second season of the show will unfold.

Meet the complete cast of Fatal Seduction Season 2

Kgomotso Christopher as Nandi Mahlati - Kgomotso is a renowned South African actress. She is best known for her role as Isidingo and Yvonne “YV” Langa in Scandal!. In Fatal Seduction, she plays the role of Nandi, a professor who is stuck between loyalty towards family and her dark desires.

- Kgomotso is a renowned South African actress. She is best known for her role as Isidingo and Yvonne “YV” Langa in Scandal!. In Fatal Seduction, she plays the role of Nandi, a professor who is stuck between loyalty towards family and her dark desires. Thapelo Mokoena as Leonard Mahlati - Thapelo is a popular actor and TV presenter, who is well known for his roles in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Wild at Heart, Trackers, Kings of Jo’burg, and Blood & Water. He is also seen as the host of Fear Factor South Africa. In Fatal Seduction, he plays the role of Nandi’s husband. He has some untamed secrets that affect their family.

Thapelo is a popular actor and TV presenter, who is well known for his roles in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Wild at Heart, Trackers, Kings of Jo’burg, and Blood & Water. He is also seen as the host of Fear Factor South Africa. In Fatal Seduction, he plays the role of Nandi’s husband. He has some untamed secrets that affect their family. Prince Grootboom as Jacob Tau - Prince is best known for his part in Jiva! and the fantasy drama 1802: Love Defies Time. He is an integral part of the show as he plays the love interest of Nandi, with whom she has a steamy affair. Jacob’s character is full of dangerous mysteries.

- Prince is best known for his part in Jiva! and the fantasy drama 1802: Love Defies Time. He is an integral part of the show as he plays the love interest of Nandi, with whom she has a steamy affair. Jacob’s character is full of dangerous mysteries. Nat (Nathaniel) Ramabulana as Vuyo Mahlati - Nat plays the character of Nandi’s brother-in-law. His criminal connections create a lot of chaos in the show. He is best known for characters in The Wild, Thula’s Vine, and 90 Plein Street.

- Nat plays the character of Nandi’s brother-in-law. His criminal connections create a lot of chaos in the show. He is best known for characters in The Wild, Thula’s Vine, and 90 Plein Street. Ngele Ramulondi as Zinhle Mahlati - She plays the role of Nandi’s daughter, who feels abandoned by her mother’s life decisions and numerous scandalous secrets.

- She plays the role of Nandi’s daughter, who feels abandoned by her mother’s life decisions and numerous scandalous secrets. Lunathi Mampofu as Brenda - She portrays the character of Nandi’s friend, whose death becomes the catastrophe caused in the show. She is well known for her parts in The River, Shadow, and Isikizi.

- She portrays the character of Nandi’s friend, whose death becomes the catastrophe caused in the show. She is well known for her parts in The River, Shadow, and Isikizi. Warren Masemola as Vilikazi - He is a versatile actor in the South African industry. He is seen playing some very popular and dynamic roles. Some of his popular works include Vaya, Five Fingers for Marseilles, The Number, Ayeye, The Republic, and Queen Sono. In Fatal Seduction, he joins the cast in season 2. He depicts the character of a dangerous minister with criminal records which affect Nandi’s family.

- He is a versatile actor in the South African industry. He is seen playing some very popular and dynamic roles. Some of his popular works include Vaya, Five Fingers for Marseilles, The Number, Ayeye, The Republic, and Queen Sono. In Fatal Seduction, he joins the cast in season 2. He depicts the character of a dangerous minister with criminal records which affect Nandi’s family. Nqobile Khumalo as Precious - She is a newcomer to the cast of Fatal Seduction. Khumalo plays the role of Precious, who has ties with the Vilikazi family. She is previously seen in shows like Scandal!, The Herd, and Isibaya.

- She is a newcomer to the cast of Fatal Seduction. Khumalo plays the role of Precious, who has ties with the Vilikazi family. She is previously seen in shows like Scandal!, The Herd, and Isibaya. Xolile Tshabalala as Delisiwe Vilikazi - She joins the cast of Fatal Seduction this season. She brings a touch of menacing political and family drama. Her previous works include Generations, Blood & Water, Housekeepers, and Blood Psalms.

- She joins the cast of Fatal Seduction this season. She brings a touch of menacing political and family drama. Her previous works include Generations, Blood & Water, Housekeepers, and Blood Psalms. Frances Sholto-Douglas as Laura- She continues her role as Laura with some twists and turns to her character development.

Fatal Seduction season 2 is all set to bring steamy and thrilling episodes your way on August 15, 2025 on Netflix!

Stay tuned for further updates!