Chicago Med Season 11: Which cast members are returning and who is exiting?

Cast member of Chicago Med (Image via X/@NBCChicagoMed)

Chicago Med Season 11, the upcoming installment of the medical drama created by Michael Brandt, Derek Haas and Matt Olmstead is set to premiere in the United States on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Following the high-stakes twists of the previous season, Season 11 picks up with unresolved personal and medical dilemmas at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox is expected to come to terms with her prion disease diagnosis and begin reevaluating her life. Prominent storylines will likely include the revelation of the father of Hannah Asher’s baby, after she has been involved with both Mitch Ripley and Dean Archer and dealing with fallout from hospital staffing cuts and leadership crises. Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Charles will be more involved with his family and even former characters such as Dr. Will Halstead will make surprise returns.

With over 200 episodes aired to date, the show is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Chicago Med has an audience score of 70%.

Exploring the cast of Chicago Med Season 11

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Sharon Goodwin as Chief of Patient and Medical Services continues to embody stability and strength at Gaffney. In Chicago Med Season 11, she faces escalating hospital politics that often clash with patient care, demanding tough and decisive leadership. Goodwin, resilient as ever, steps beyond administrative duties, directly engaging when challenges intensify. Her ability to balance compassion with authority makes her indispensable, ensuring both staff and patients are supported in the most difficult moments. She remains the hospital’s moral anchor and guiding force amid ongoing turmoil.

American actress S. Epatha Merkerson is known for her roles in Here and Now, Deception and Poker Face.

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Dr. Daniel Charles, Chief of Psychiatry at Gaffney serves as both mentor and moral compass of the hospital. In Chicago Med Season 11, he tackles complex mental health crises while guiding younger doctors. With his trademark compassion and wit, Charles continues to balance patient care and emotional support, reinforcing his role as the heart of Gaffney’s medical team.

Oliver Platt is a well-known American actor who has performed on both theater and screen. He appeared in The West Wing, Hudd and Nip/Tuck.

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Dr. Dean Archer, the sharp-tongued yet skilled trauma surgeon in the Emergency Department will be seen balancing intense medical cases with workplace drama. Once known for his gruff demeanor, Archer has grown to be a steadier, more grounded presence, offering precision and resilience amid chaos. Fans eagerly anticipate his continued evolution.

American actor and comedian Steven Weber, best known for 13 Reasons Why, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Ballers and NCIS: New Orleans.

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

Dr. Hannah Asher, Gaffney’s dedicated OB/GYN steps into Chicago Med Season 11 with life-changing challenges in front of him. After discovering her unexpected pregnancy in Season 10, Hannah must balance her demanding medical career with personal revelations. Viewers eagerly await how she handles this surprise journey, including the emotional reveal of her baby’s father, while continuing to prove her resilience and compassion.

Jessy Schram is an American singer, model and actress. Her most notable works are Life, Last Resort, Nashville and Mad Men.

Which cast members will not be seen in Chicago Med Season 11

Chicago Med Season 11 will move forward without several familiar faces. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, who played Dr. Naomi Howard, Marlyne Barrett who portrayed nurse Maggie Lockwood since the show’s start and John Earl Jelks, known as Dr. Dennis Washington will not be returning, marking significant cast departures this season.

