“My chunky momma”: Cardi B celebrates daughter Blossom’s 1st birthday with heartfelt tribute

On September 8, 2025, Cardi B celebrated a special day in her family's history by paying a heartfelt and endearing ode to her daughter Blossom's first birthday on Instagram. The rapper posted a carousel of intimate pictures that captured special events during Blossom's first year. Cardi lovingly called her little baby "my chunky momma" in her message, a lighthearted but incredibly adoring reference to Blossom's growth since birth.

She celebrated Blossom’s presence as a radiant force in her household and called her “such a light in this house” expressing how a simple hug from the child uplifts her spirit. Cardi also acknowledged her son Wave’s recent birthday in the same post. These glimpses into Cardi B’s personal world offer a vivid, caring portrait of an artist balancing fame with devotion to her growing family.

Cardi B shares emotional Instagram post celebrating baby Blossom’s first birthday with tender words and family photos

Cardi B used social media to offer one of her most genuine posts yet and honored her daughter, Blossom, on her first birthday. On September 8, 2025, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showcasing Blossom’s progression from a tiny infant to a joyful toddler standing and smiling, alongside images of her son Wave, who recently turned four. In her caption, Cardi B wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my sweet no shirt shawty baby Blossom!! You are such a light in this house. You were so tiny to me when you was born now you my chunky momma… I love your sweet little face! When you cave your little head in my chest it automatically lights me up!! I love my little Blossom Belle.”

The phrase “chunky momma” captures her affectionate admiration for Blossom’s growth, while “light in this house” emphasizes the warmth and joy the little girl brings into the family’s life. Cardi extended the celebration to her son, writing:

“Oooo and Happy Belated birthday to my son son Wave… have you ever had your son tell you ‘mommy you’re beautiful’? It melts your heart to the ground… but baby its back up when they destroying my furniture… My Virgo babies.”

Further context comes from a recent Billboard interview, where the rapper reflected on how motherhood has shaped her identity. She noted that her children, Kulture, Blossom, and Wave, keep her grounded and have driven her to maturity. Despite being exhausted at times, she said,

“I’m the only provider… I love them so much and they ground me.”

Her ongoing role as provider is not just financial but deeply emotional and unwavering.

