Bruno Mars celebrates VMA Song of the Year win with Rosé as fans in the Philippines unveil banner

Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s Rosè won the Video Music Award for Song of the Year on September 7, 2025, and their fans in the Philippines have honored them with a special banner.

On September 23, 2025, Bruno Mars shared the special congratulatory banner created for himself and Rosé on his Instagram stories.

It featured the message:

“Congratulations! ROSE & BRUNO MARS On winning the VMA Song of the Year. The Philippines is proud of you!”

Also on the banner are images of Rosé holding a moon man statue and an image resembling Bruno Mars. The singer, having supposedly spotted the image of himself on the banner, captioned his IG Stories post with a laughing emoji.



Earlier this month, Rosé stepped on the VMAs stage to accept the Song of the Year award for her mega hit track APT featuring Bruno Mars. The 28-year-old pop star, dressed in a butter yellow gown, looked ecstatic as she thanked Bruno and promised to call him after she got off the stage.

She also thanked several others, including her Korean agency The Black Label, their US counterpart, Atlantic Records, her fellow BLACKPINK members and her longtime producer Teddy Park.

Most importantly, she thanked her 16-year-old self for dreaming big:

"Twelve years later, I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self, who dreamed. And to all those who watched me grow into the artist I am today and placed their dreams in me to make this change. Every single one of you has put me here and now I believe there is no imposter in the world when MTV has given me this award here at the VMAS."

BLACKPINK Rosé, Bruno Mars, and their hit track APT

APT has spent over 44 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-charting song by a K-pop act in the chart’s history.

APT, the pop rock and new wave anthem, was released on October 18, 2024, as the lead track from Rosé’s debut studio album.

The song is based on a South Korean drinking game called Apartment. In the track, the artists sing about attraction and inviting their love interests to play the APT game as a way of flirting.

The song also incorporates multiple Korean phrases:

Rosè’s prechorus reads:

"Kissy face kissy face / Sent to your phone but/ I'm tryna kiss your lips for real Uh-uh Uh-Uh)/ Red hearts, red hearts/ That's what I'm on, yeah/ Come give me somethin’ I can feel, oh-oh, oh,"

APT samples Tony Brasil’s 1982 hit, Brasil, and has topped the charts in over 50 countries.

