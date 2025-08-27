Blake Lively and Taylor Swift drama explained: Are the two still friends after the singer's engagement announcement?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Blake Lively (L) and Taylor Swift are seen on September 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were once Hollywood’s golden BFFs, their bond a tapestry of shared laughter, music, and family ties. From Fourth of July bashes to Swift immortalizing Lively’s kids in song, their friendship seemed unshakeable.

But a legal storm involving Lively’s It Ends With Us lawsuit and Swift’s dazzling engagement to Travis Kelce has cast shadows over their connection. Are they still friends? Let’s unravel the story through their words and the whispers of those close to them.

The spark ignited in 2015 when Lively cheekily referenced Swift’s “Bad Blood” video in a L’Oréal Instagram post which said-

“Sooo, turns out this wasn’t a video shoot for John Legend’s cover of Bad Blood... #BadBloodPSILoveYou @taylorswift.”

Swift responded, “This made my day!!!!” Their bond blossomed, from koala cuddles in Australia to Swift’s star-studded Rhode Island parties.

Swift wove Lively’s family into her art, using daughter James’ voice in “Gorgeous” (2017) and name-dropping James, Inez, and Betty in Folklore’s “Betty” (2020). Ryan Reynolds told Deadline in 2021,

“Taylor’s basically part of the family,”

confirming her role as godmother to their daughters. In 2021, Lively directed Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” video, earning Swift’s praise: “AHHHHHHH CONGRATS @blakelively, MILES AND @keleighteller!!!! BIG GROUP HUG!” she posted on Instagram Stories.

A rift in friendship fueled by legal drama

The cracks emerged in December of 2024, when Lively sued It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation. In his counterclaim, Baldoni alleged that Lively called Swift a "mega celebrity friend" and "dragons" in one of their texts: "I just happen to have a few dragons... that protect the people I fight for." Swift was also subpoenaed in the case; however, her team dismissed the lawsuit as "tabloid clickbait."

A PEOPLE source in April 2025 said, “Taylor was really hurt,” noting their friendship had “halted.” By August, it was reported, “Taylor and Blake aren’t speaking.” Speculation swirled that Swift’s new song, “Ruin the Friendship,” from The Life of a Showgirl (out October 3, 2025), was about Lively. Swift clarified on the New Heights podcast,

“I wrote this album during the Eras Tour, before any of this drama started.”

A Daily Mail source alleged Lively pressured Swift for public support, even threatening to leak texts, leaving Swift feeling “used.”

Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce and Lively’s apparent silence

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26, 2025, with an Instagram post saying,

Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨

And she shared what can only be described as the cutest pictures of Kelce proposing to her. Friends like Gigi Hadid showed their love in the comments section, but Lively's silence was obvious.

An Entertainment Tonight source said of Swift and Kelce's relationship, "With Travis, Taylor can be her real self."

Kelce unfollowing Reynolds and Lively on Instagram sparked speculation of a feud. The Times of India reported in July that "There is no coming back from this. Their friendship is over." But a source later told PEOPLE in June, "They are trying to trust each other, but it’s been different."

Where do Taylor Swift and Blake Lively go from here?

Taylor Swift is fresh off her engagement with Travis and with her new album release coming up, she likely feels ready to continue moving forward. And with the ethical commitments she demonstrates towards her friends, we can't dismiss a potential reunion with Lively.

Lively's trial is in March 2026, and by virtue of their legal pilgrimage, the fissure is quite fresh. Lively has support of her friends like Salma Hayek and is moving forward with her own endeavors.

For some flavor of The Life of a Showgirl, try Spotify streaming Swift's album announcement on her New Heights, or follow X for information on this riveting epic.

Stay tuned for more such updates!