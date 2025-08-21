Black Rabbit Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

A scene from Black Rabbit (Image via X/@NetflixTudum)

Black Rabbit is an upcoming original television miniseries created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, which is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The series will comprise eight episodes, with Baylin and Susman being accompanied by Ben Semanoff and Justin Kurzel as directors.

The plot of Black Rabbit revolves around the titular restaurant and VIP lounge in New York City, which is owned by the charismatic Jake Friedkin. When his brother Vince unexpectedly returns to become a part of the business, trouble soon follows. The brothers are forced to confront old traumas and new challenges to forge their way forward.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Bateman stated:

“It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match - one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Filming of the Black Rabbit took place primarily in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens in New York City, between April and September of 2024. The locations include Bridge Café, a long-closed historic location chosen for its grungy, real vibe, and Dyker Heights in Brooklyn.

Baylin and Susman also serve as executive producers of Black Rabbit for Youngblood Pictures. Others include Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films; Jude Law and Ben Jackson for Riff Raff Entertainment; Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Justin Levy for Range; Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, David Bernon, and Erica Kay.

Looking at the cast and characters of Black Rabbit

Black Rabbit centers on two brothers, Jake and Vince Friedken. Jude Law plays Jake Friedken, the successful owner of the Black Rabbit restaurant and VIP lounge in New York City. Jason Bateman plays Vince Friedken, his troubled younger brother. Since Vince's addictions and debts have endangered Jake's life and business, their relationship has been strained.

Supporting characters in the show include Cleopatra Coleman as a high-profile interior designer, Estelle, Amaka Okafor as Jake's aspirational head chef, Roxie, and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as a prominent musician and entrepreneur, Wes. The other members of the ensemble cast are listed as follows:

Dagmara Dominczyk as Val, an affluent New York philanthropist and Jake’s ex-wife

Chris Coy as Babbitt, a low-level bookie

Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso, a local bookie with ties to organized crime and to the brothers’ past

Abbey Lee as Anna, a formidable NYC bartender

Odessa Young as Gen, an East Village tattoo artist with a connection to the brothers

Robin De Jesus as Tony, a talented NYC chef

Amir Malaklou as Naveen, an investor in Jake’s businesses

Don Harvey as Matt, an old-school Brooklyn bartender

Where to stream Black Rabbit online

Here's your first look at Jude Law & Jason Bateman in BLACK RABBIT. A new limited series coming to Netflix September 18.



Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, two brothers are pushed to the brink by their duty to family and their pursuit of… pic.twitter.com/SF0LjI5O7I — Netflix (@netflix) June 26, 2025

The limited series Black Rabbit will be made available for streaming across the globe on Netflix from September 18, 2025. To access the episodes, along with other items on the extensive catalog of the streaming platform, US viewers need a subscription, which starts from $7.99 per month. The plan comes with advertisements. For an ad-free experience, viewers can upgrade to the Standard (ad-free) subscription for $17.99 per month, or the Premium plan at $24.99 per month.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.