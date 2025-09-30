Big Brother UK kicks off season 22 with its first trans man and diverse LGBTQ+ housemates

Zelah from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK began its 22nd season on September 28, introducing viewers to a lineup that includes the show’s first trans man since its 2023 ITV reboot.

LGBTQ+ representation in the series has been increased with the addition of the new season featuring housemates identifying as he/she/they, a pansexual woman, and a bisexual man.

Moreover, the first episode, which featured the launch event, the new line-up of participants with their respective personal lives, professions, and identities, was introduced by the returning presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The lineup includes Zelah Glasson, Sam, Nancy, and Gani, who are set to live together under the Big Brother rules.

Season 22 of Big Brother UK features the first trans male contestant and an inclusive LGBTQ+ lineup

Trans representation in season 22

Zelah Glasson, 25, a personal trainer from South London, became the first trans male housemate to enter the Big Brother house. He shared his journey of being a transgender man through various social media channels such as TikTok and Instagram, where he has tens of thousands of followers.

According to Zelah's Big Brother teaser, he explained that his main reason for participating in the show was to share his experience as a transgender person and to give representation in the media.

He said that the money, if he wins, he would use to support his business, which is dedicated to training LGBTQ+ individuals and women, as well as to take a vacation with his girlfriend.

Other LGBTQ+ housemates

Sam, 27, from Skipton, identifies as he/she/they. Sam works as a Zumba instructor and musician and has performed at Pride events across the UK since age 17. Sam recently released a single titled “Summers Like This” and stated that entering Big Brother was a personal goal.

Regarding strategy in the house, Sam expressed in his Big Brother teaser video his intention to be authentic and focus on personal interactions rather than a specific game plan. Sam also mentioned that they hope to share their performance skills and connect with other housemates through music and dance.

Nancy, 22, a graduate from Glasgow, originally from Italy, identifies as pansexual. Fluent in five languages, Polish, Italian, Spanish, English, and French, Nancy stated she does not have a type and aims to contribute energy to the house through singing, dancing, and interaction with other housemates.

She also mentioned on her Big Brother teaser video that her cooking skills would be part of her engagement within the house. Nancy added that she plans to use her multilingual abilities to communicate with all housemates and participate in group activities.

Gani, 39, a Pizza Hut manager from Bromley, originally from India, identifies as bisexual. He works as a night manager and described his approach to the house as being himself. Gani shared that he discovered his bisexuality in 2022 and intends to maintain his routine and energy within the house throughout the season.

He also said on his Big Brother teaser video that he hopes to bring positivity to group dynamics and contribute to creating a friendly atmosphere in the house. Gani plans to engage with other contestants through shared meals and social activities while participating in weekly tasks and challenges.

Hosting and series context

Returning as hosts are AJ Odudu and Will Best, who previously presented the celebrity edition of Big Brother UK during the summer. This year’s lineup continues the show’s history of including transgender housemates, following past participants such as Nadia Almada in 2004, Luke Anderson in 2012, and Hallie Clarke in the 2023 reboot.

The season’s initial episodes established the housemates’ identities, motivations, and plans for participation in the competition. Each housemate introduced themselves with their professional background, personal interests, and approach to the game.

Big Brother UK’s season 22 began by emphasizing a lineup with increased LGBTQ+ representation, including the program’s first trans man.

Stay tuned for more updates.